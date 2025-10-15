Economic calendar: Inflation in Europe, Fed speeches and more bank earnings (15.10.2025)

Key takeaways Inflation in Europe and industrial sales in Canada

Speeches by Fed Waller and Bostic

Earnings from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America

Apart from a few inflation releases, today’s economic calendar remains overshadowed by the earnings season that started this week. Alongside CPI/HICP in France and Spain, Poland’s inflation data is also due, which is expected to remain below 3%, in line with the National Bank of Poland’s target (2.5% ± 1%). Euro exchange rates may also be influenced by industrial production data in the Eurozone, although figures for key economies (including Germany) were already released last week. Across the Atlantic, investors will focus on Canadian wholesale and industrial sales data, as well as speeches from Fed members, particularly Waller, who is considered a potential successor to Jerome Powell. Earnings reports will be released by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Abbott Laboratories, among others. Economic Calendar for Today 05:30 BST, Japan – Industrial Production (August): Industrial production: actual -1.5% m/m; forecast -1.2% m/m; previous -1.2% m/m Capacity utilization: actual -2.3% m/m; previous -1.1% m/m

07:45 BST, France – Inflation Data (September): HICP YoY: actual 1.1%; forecast 1.1%; previous 0.8% HICP MoM: actual -1.1%; forecast -1.1%; previous -1.1% CPI MoM: actual -1.0%; forecast -1.0%; previous 0.4% CPI YoY: actual 1.2%; forecast 1.2%; previous 0.9%

08:00 BST, Spain – Inflation Data (September): HICP YoY: actual 3.0%; forecast 3.0%; previous 2.7% Core CPI YoY: actual 2.4%; forecast 2.3%; previous 2.4% CPI YoY: actual 3.0%; forecast 2.9%; previous 2.7% CPI MoM: actual -0.3%; forecast -0.4%; previous 0.0% HICP MoM: actual 0.2%; forecast 0.1%; previous 0.0%

08:40 BST, Eurozone – Speech, ECB representative de Guindos

09:00 BST, UK – Speech, MPC member Ramsden

09:00 BST, Germany – Speech, Bundesbank VP Buch

09:00 BST, Poland – Inflation Data (September): CPI YoY: forecast 2.9%; previous 2.9% CPI MoM: forecast 0.0%; previous 0.0%

10:00 BST, Eurozone – Industrial Production (August): Industrial production MoM: forecast -1.6%; previous 0.3% Industrial production YoY: previous 1.8%

12:00 BST, China – M2 Money Supply (September)

12:00 BST, China – New Loans (September): forecast 1,460.0B; previous 590.0B

13:30 BST, Canada – Wholesale Sales (August): forecast -1.3% m/m; previous 1.2% m/m

13:30 BST, Canada – Industrial Sales (August): forecast -1.5% m/m; previous 2.5% m/m

13:30 BST, US – Industrial Production (October): NY Manufacturing Index: forecast -1.80; previous -8.70

17:10 BST, US – Speech, FOMC member Raphael Bostic

18:00 BST, US – Speech, Fed Board member Waller

19:00 BST, Eurozone – Speech, ECB representative de Guindos

19:00 BST, US – Beige Book

21:30 BST, US – EIA Report: Weekly API crude inventory: previous 2.780M

22:50 BST, Australia – Speech, RBA Deputy Governor Kent

