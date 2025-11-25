Economic Calendar: Markets Focus on US PPI and Retail Sales (25.11.2025)

Tuesday’s session is set to be interesting both in Europe and the United States. Today’s macroeconomic data include, among others, Germany’s preliminary GDP reading, PPI inflation in Sweden and the US, retail sales in Poland and the US, and property price indices. Attention will also focus on speeches by members of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board and weekly US crude oil inventory data. However, the market’s main focus today will be on US PPI and retail sales figures. Today’s Calendar (CET): 08:00 – Germany

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – preliminary Q3 data GDP s.a. q/q: actual 0.0% (forecast 0.0%; previous -0.3%)

GDP n.s.a. y/y: actual 0.3% (forecast 0.3%; previous -0.2%) 08:00 – Sweden

PPI inflation y/y – October: actual 0.4% (previous 0.5%) 08:45 – France

Consumer Confidence Index – November: (forecast 90; previous 90) 09:00 – Poland

BIEC Well-being Index – November: previous 94.8 10:00 – Poland

Retail Sales – October Retail sales m/m: (previous -2.5%)

Retail sales y/y: (forecast 3.9%; previous 6.6%)

Retail sales at constant prices y/y: (forecast 3.7%; previous 6.4%) 10:00 – Eurozone

Speech by ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone 14:00 – Poland

Money Supply M3 y/y – October: (forecast 10.6%; previous 11.1%) 14:30 – USA

Producer Price Index (PPI) – October PPI m/m: (forecast 0.3%; previous -0.1%)

Core PPI m/m: (forecast 0.3%; previous -0.1%)

PPI y/y: (forecast 2.7%; previous 2.6%)

Core PPI y/y: (forecast 2.7%; previous 2.8%) 14:30 – USA

Retail Sales – October Retail sales m/m: (forecast 0.4%; previous 0.6%)

Retail sales ex. autos m/m: (forecast 0.4%; previous 0.7%)

Retail sales ex. autos & gas m/m: (previous 0.7%)

Retail sales y/y: (previous 5%) 15:00 – USA

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index – September 10-city y/y: (forecast 1.9%; previous 2.1%)

20-city y/y: (forecast 1.4%; previous 1.6%) FHFA House Price Index m/m: previous 0.4% 15:00 – Eurozone

Speech by ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone 16:00 – USA

Richmond Fed Index – November: (forecast -0.2; previous -4)

Pending Home Sales Index m/m – October: (previous 0.0%)

Consumer Confidence Index – Conference Board – November: (forecast 93.5; previous 94.6)

Inventories of Unfinished Goods m/m – August: (forecast 0.1%; previous 0.2%) 22:40 – USA

Weekly US API Fuel Inventory Change Crude oil change: 4.4 million barrels

