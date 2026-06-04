Economic calendar: Oil, Fed, jobless claims, and Wall Street earnings 🔎

The mood across global financial markets has cooled slightly following the previous session. The US500 closed at 7,550 points, bringing an end to an impressive nine-session winning streak. The catalyst for the pullback was escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Following reports that Iran had launched missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, US CENTCOM forces carried out retaliatory strikes against an Iranian control station on Qeshm Island. Brent crude stabilized around $97 per barrel, while WTI crude traded near $95.30 per barrel. Key releases from the Asian session Strong improvement in Australia's trade balance: Australia's trade surplus reached AUD 1.791 billion in April, compared with expectations of AUD 1.230 billion and the previous month's deficit of AUD -1.024 billion .

Australia's trade surplus reached in April, compared with expectations of and the previous month's deficit of . Sharp increase in Australian exports: Exports rose 7.2% m/m , while imports increased by just 0.8% m/m , providing significant support for the Australian dollar.

Exports rose , while imports increased by just , providing significant support for the Australian dollar. Higher commodity prices in New Zealand: The ANZ Commodity Price Index increased 0.7% m/m in May, following a 0.8% decline in April.

The increased in May, following a in April. Comments from RBA officials: Governor Michele Bullock and Assistant Governor Christopher Kent signaled a cautious approach to monetary policy, while monitoring the impact of rising energy prices on domestic inflation. Macroeconomic calendar 10:00 – Eurozone; Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde

Speech by ECB President 11:00 – Eurozone; Retail Sales YoY; Consensus: 0.3%; Previous: 1.2%

Retail Sales YoY; Consensus: Previous: 11:00 – Eurozone; Retail Sales MoM; Consensus: -0.3%; Previous: -0.1%

Retail Sales MoM; Consensus: Previous: 14:30 – United States; Initial Jobless Claims; Consensus: 214K; Previous: 215K

Initial Jobless Claims; Consensus: Previous: 14:30 – United States; Continuing Jobless Claims; Consensus: 1.780M; Previous: 1.786M

Continuing Jobless Claims; Consensus: Previous: 16:30 – United States; Weekly Natural Gas Storage Change; Consensus: 99B; Previous: 92B

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Change; Consensus: Previous: 19:10 – United States; Public appearance by FOMC member Mary Daly Earnings Calendar Today's quarterly earnings releases from Wall Street and Asian markets will provide important insights into corporate spending on network infrastructure as well as consumer demand in the apparel and retail sectors. Before the US session opens, attention will focus on telecom equipment giant Ciena, whose results will offer a real-world gauge of the pace of AI-related optical networking deployments. After the close, investors will turn their attention to Lululemon Athletica, which continues to face margin pressure, and digital-signature pioneer DocuSign. Companies Reporting Earnings Before the market open Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Sekisui House (1928)

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) After the market close Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

DocuSign (DOCU)

Samsara (IOT)

The Cooper Companies (COO)

Rubrik (RBRK)

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