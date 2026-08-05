Economic calendar: US macro data and big tech earnings🔎

Wednesday's calendar is packed with key US macroeconomic releases and earnings from major American companies. The biggest market movers are likely to be the ADP employment report, the ISM Services index, and the US Treasury's Quarterly Refunding Announcement, which outlines the government's borrowing and debt buyback plans. On Wall Street, investors will focus on earnings from Walt Disney, Eli Lilly, Uber, and AppLovin. Macroeconomic Calendar At 01:15 PM GMT , the US ADP employment report will be released. Consensus expects private-sector employment to increase by 70,000–75,000 jobs , compared with 98,000 in the previous month.

, the will be released. Consensus expects private-sector employment to increase by , compared with in the previous month. At 01:30 PM GMT , the US Treasury will publish its Quarterly Refunding Announcement , followed at 04:00 PM GMT by details of upcoming 3-, 10-, and 30-year Treasury auctions and planned debt buybacks.

, the will publish its , followed at by details of upcoming and planned debt buybacks. At 03:00 PM GMT , the US ISM Services Index will be released, together with its prices paid and employment sub-indices. The headline index is expected to come in at 54.5 .

, the will be released, together with its and sub-indices. The headline index is expected to come in at . At 03:30 PM GMT , the EIA will publish its weekly US crude oil inventory report . Later in the day, Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Mary Daly are also scheduled to speak.

, the will publish its weekly . Later in the day, are also scheduled to speak. Earlier in the session, markets will receive the final Services PMI readings for the Eurozone and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has left its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%. US Companies Walt Disney will report Q3 FY2026 earnings. Investors will focus on the performance of its streaming business and theme park revenues .

will report earnings. Investors will focus on the performance of its and . Eli Lilly will release its Q2 results, with the market closely watching GLP-1 drug sales and the company's production expansion plans.

will release its results, with the market closely watching and the company's production expansion plans. Uber will report Q2 earnings, including updates on gross bookings growth across its Mobility and Delivery segments.

will report earnings, including updates on across its Mobility and Delivery segments. AppLovin will release results for its AI-powered advertising platform .

will release results for its . Western Digital and SanDisk will also report earnings, providing insight into NAND memory demand and AI data center spending.

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