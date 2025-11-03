Economic calendar: PMI, ISM, and ADP ahead this week 📄

Financial market attention will turn to macroeconomic releases from private economic institutions such as ISM, PMI, and ADP, as U.S. government data remains suspended due to the ongoing government shutdown. In addition to these releases, it will be worth watching Fed speakers, with remarks scheduled from Cook (Monday), Bowman (Tuesday), and Williams, Hammack, and Paulson (Thursday). Furthermore, for investors following non-U.S. markets, interest rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia (Tuesday) and the Bank of England (Thursday) will also be announced. Detailed weekly calendar: Monday, November 3rd All Day: Japan, Bank Holiday

07:30: Switzerland, CPI for October

08:15: Spain, Manufacturing PMI for October

08:45: France, Manufacturing PMI for October

08:55: Germany, Manufacturing PMI for October

09:00: Eurozone, Manufacturing PMI for October

09:30: UK, Manufacturing PMI for October

14:45: USA, Manufacturing PMI for October

15:00: USA, ISM Manufacturing Index for October

19:00: USA, FOMC's Cook Speaks Tuesday, November 4th 00:30: Japan, Manufacturing PMI for October

03:30: Australia, Interest Rate Decision

08:00: Eurozone, ECB's Lagarde Speech

11:30: USA, FOMC's Bowman Speaks

15:00: USA, JOLTS Job Openings for September

21:40: USA, Crude Oil Inventories (API) Wednesday, November 5th 23:50 (Nov 4): Japan, BoJ Meeting Minutes

01:45: China, Services PMI for October

07:00: Germany, Factory Orders for September

08:15: Spain, Services PMI for October

08:55: Germany, Services PMI for October

09:00: Eurozone, Services PMI for October

09:30: UK, Services PMI for October

13:15: USA, ADP Employment Change for October

14:00: Poland, Interest Rate Decision

14:45: USA, Services PMI for October

15:00: USA, ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for October

15:30: USA, Crude Oil Inventories Change (EIA) Thursday, November 6th 07:00: Germany, Industrial Production for September

08:00: Spain, Industrial Production for September

12:00: UK, Interest Rate Decision

12:00: UK, Bank of England Inflation Report

15:30: USA, Natural Gas Inventories (EIA)

16:00: USA, FOMC's Williams Speaks

17:00: USA, FOMC's Hammack Speaks

21:30: USA, FOMC's Paulson Speaks Friday, November 7th 23:00 (Nov 6): China, Trade Balance for September

13:30: Canada, Employment Data

15:00: USA, University of Michigan Sentiment Sunday, November 9th 01:30: China, CPI Inflation for September

01:30: China, Industrial PPI for September

