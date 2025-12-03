Economic calendar: PMIs, ADP employment and US industrial production (03.12.2025)

Today’s session will be packed with macroeconomic data on both sides of the Atlantic, likely testing the investor uncertainty that has persisted since the start of the week ahead of a series of Fed-critical releases. After the Swiss CPI, Europe’s focus will shift to final services PMI readings. Manufacturing PMIs were slightly weaker than expected, so stability in services will be key to preventing renewed concerns about Eurozone growth and avoiding a challenge to the ECB’s recent forecast upgrades. Focus will also shift to Chrisitne Lagarde’s speech in front of the European Parliament's ECON commission. In the US, the most closely watched release will be the ADP non-farm employment report which, due to the later NFP publication, will be the Fed’s only real labour-market reference point ahead of the upcoming FOMC. Alongside ADP, industrial production and—similar to Europe—services PMI/ISM readings are due. Energy markets will react to the weekly EIA report. Economic Calendar for Today: 07:30 BST, Switzerland – November inflation: CPI m/m: actual –0.2%; forecast –0.1%; prior –0.3%

CPI y/y: actual 0.0%; forecast 0.1%; prior 0.1% 08:15 BST, Spain – November PMI: Services PMI: forecast 56.3; prior 56.6 08:30 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde 08:50 BST, France – November PMI: Services PMI: forecast 50.8; prior 48.0

Composite PMI (S&P Global): forecast 49.9; prior 47.7 08:55 BST, Germany – November PMI: Composite PMI: forecast 52.1; prior 53.9

Services PMI: forecast 52.7; prior 54.6 09:00 BST, Eurozone – November PMI: Composite PMI (S&P Global): forecast 52.4; prior 52.5

Services PMI: forecast 53.1; prior 53.0 09:30 BST, UK – November PMI: Services PMI: forecast 50.5; prior 52.3 09:30 BST, Switzerland – November PMI: procure.ch PMI: forecast 48.6; prior 48.2 09:30 BST, UK – November PMI: Composite PMI: forecast 50.5; prior 52.2 10:30 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB’s Lane 13:15 BST, United States – November labour market data: ADP non-farm payroll change: forecast 5K; prior 42K 13:30 BST, Canada – Labour productivity (Q3): Forecast 0.4%; prior –1.0% 13:30 BST, United States – September trade balance: Import price index m/m: forecast 0.1%; prior 0.3%

Import price index y/y: prior 0.0%

Export price index m/m: forecast 0.1%; prior 0.3%

Export price index: prior 3.4% y/y 13:30 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde 14:00 BST, Poland – December interest rate decision: Forecast 4.00%; prior 4.25% 14:15 BST, United States – September industrial production: Industrial production m/m: forecast 0.1%; prior 0.2%

Industrial production y/y: prior 0.87%

Manufacturing output m/m: forecast 0.1%; prior 0.1% 14:45 BST, United States – November PMI: Composite PMI (S&P Global): forecast 54.8; prior 54.6

Services PMI: forecast 55.0; prior 54.8 15:00 BST, United States – September inflation data: Construction spending: prior 0.2% m/m 15:00 BST, United States – November ISM: ISM services business activity: prior 54.3

ISM services employment: prior 48.2

ISM services new orders: prior 56.2

ISM services index: forecast 52.0; prior 52.4

ISM services prices: prior 70.0 15:00 BST, United States – November total vehicle sales: Forecast 15.40M; prior 15.30M 15:30 BST, Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde 15:30 BST, United States – EIA report: Distillate production: prior 0.087M

Weekly refinery utilisation (w/w): prior 2.3%

Heating oil inventories: prior 0.057M

Gasoline production: prior 0.286M

Weekly distillate prices (EIA): prior 1.147M

Cushing crude inventories: prior –0.068M

Crude oil imports: prior 1.046M

Refinery crude throughput (w/w): prior 0.211M

Crude oil inventories: forecast –1.900M; prior 2.774M

Gasoline inventories: prior 2.513M 17:00 BST, UK – Speech by BoE MPC member Mann 19:30 BST, United States – Speech by President Donald Trump

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.