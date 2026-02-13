Economic calendar: US CPI in the spotlight (13.02.2026)

The day begins with anticipation of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for January, which could have a significant impact on financial market sentiment and shape expectations regarding future monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Investors will be closely watching both the monthly and yearly price dynamics, as the CPI outcome may trigger increased volatility across currency markets, stock exchanges, and the bond market. Economic Calendar (CET) 08:00 – Romania GDP n.s.a. preliminary (y/y) Q4: 0.1% (forecast 1.2%, previous 1.7%)

Industrial production s.a. (m/m) December: 0.8% (forecast 1%, previous -0.7%) 08:30 – Switzerland CPI (m/m) January: forecast 0.0%, previous 0.0%

CPI (y/y) January: forecast 0.1%, previous 0.1% 08:30 – Hungary Industrial production s.a. fin. (m/m) December: forecast 0.9%, previous -1.6%

Industrial production n.s.a. fin. (y/y) December: forecast 1.8%, previous -5.5%

Industrial production w.d.a. fin. (y/y) December: forecast -1%, previous -5.5% 09:00 – Czech Republic CPI fin. (m/m) January: forecast 0.9%, previous -0.3%

CPI fin. (y/y) January: forecast 1.6%, previous 2.1% 09:00 – Spain CPI fin. (m/m) January: forecast -0.4%, previous 0.3%

HICP fin. (m/m) January: forecast -0.7%, previous 0.3%

CPI fin. (y/y) January: forecast 2.4%, previous 2.9%

HICP fin. (y/y) January: forecast 2.5%, previous 3% 09:00 – Slovakia GDP preliminary (y/y) Q4: forecast 0.8%, previous 0.9% 10:00 – Poland CPI fin. (m/m) January: forecast 0.5%, previous 0.0%

CPI fin. (y/y) January: forecast 1.9%, previous 2.4% 10:00 – Czech Republic Current account balance (CZK) December: forecast 10.5 bn, previous 8.16 bn 11:00 – Eurozone Foreign trade balance n.s.a. (EUR) December: previous 9.9 bn

Foreign trade balance s.a. (EUR) December: forecast 11.7 bn, previous 10.7 bn

GDP s.a. revised (q/q) Q4: forecast 0.3%, previous 0.3%

GDP s.a. revised (y/y) Q4: forecast 1.3%, previous 1.4% 14:00 – Poland Current account balance (EUR) December: forecast -1,250 mn, previous -460 mn

Trade balance (EUR) December: previous -1,087 mn 14:30 – USA CPI (m/m) January: forecast 0.3%, previous 0.3%

Core CPI (m/m) January: forecast 0.3%, previous 0.2%

CPI (y/y) January: forecast 2.5%, previous 2.7%

Core CPI (y/y) January: forecast 2.5%, previous 2.6% 19:00 – USA Oil rig count (week): forecast 413, previous 412

