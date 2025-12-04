Economic calendar: US jobless claims and Eurozone retail sales in focus

After the release of this week’s ISM manufacturing and services data, the U.S. macro calendar turns relatively light. Today, attention will focus on jobless claims, which should offer a fresh look at the health of the U.S. labor market. In Europe, investors await retail sales figures, which are expected to rise more strongly than in the previous reading. Macro Calendar 8 AM GMT – Switzerland Unemployment rate exp: 3% vs 3% previously (seasonally adjusted) 8:30 AM GMT – Eurozone PMI (previous readings): Eurozone: 44

Germany: 42.8

France: 39.8

Italy: 50.7 9:30 AM GMT – United Kingdom Construction PMI: 44.6 vs 44.1 previously 10:00 AM GMT – Eurozone Retail Sales Year-on-year: 1.3% forecast vs 1% previously Month-on-month: 0% vs 0.1% previously 12:30 PM GMT – United States Challenger Report: 153.07k previously 13:30 PM GMT – United States Initial jobless claims: 220k forecast vs 216k previously Continuing claims: 1.962 million forecast vs 1.960 million previously 3 PM GMT – Canada Ivey PMI: 52.4 previously 3:30 PM GMT – United States Natural gas storage change: -18 bcf vs -11 bcf previously Central Bank Speakers 12:45 PM GMT – Bank of England: Mann

Mann 1 PM GMT – European Central Bank: Cipollone

Cipollone 3 PM GMT – European Central Bank: Lane

Lane 5 PM GMT – Federal Reserve: Bowman

Bowman 6 PM GMT – European Central Bank: de Guindos

