EURUSD higher after Powell's speech! 💶📈

Key takeaways Powell pointed out tightening labor market

Risk of inflation and tariffs remain tangible

No risk-free policy - Powell says

tightening labor market and deteriorating business prospects, emphasizing that under these conditions, a shift in monetary policy to a more "neutral" stance was justified to avoid unnecessary tensions in the economy and financial system. Powell noted that currently "there is no risk-free policy" – rather, there is a range of possible scenarios whose probabilities change depending on incoming data and signals from the economy. He also added that despite noticeable pressure in the labor market, the risk of persistent inflation and the impact of tariffs and trade fees on prices remain a real challenge for monetary policy.

In Jerome Powell's speech, the following points were also heard: The future direction of monetary policy is shaped by data and risk assessments.

Before the US government shutdown, data indicated that economic growth might be stronger than anticipated.

Currently, there is no completely "risk-free" approach to monetary policy.

Available data suggest that the current state of the economy is similar to that of September.

There has been an increase in downside risks for the US labor market.

Rising risks for the labor market justified the interest rate cut in September.

Existing data indicate that tariffs contribute to increased price pressure.

The latest data suggest an employment environment characterized by low levels of employment and layoffs.

The US central bank has access to additional data sources beyond those provided by the government.

The end of balance sheet contraction may be approaching "in the coming months."

There are signs that some segments of money markets are experiencing tighter conditions.

There is room for the Federal Reserve to be more "flexible" regarding the size of its balance sheet.

The current set of Federal Reserve policy tools is working effectively.

Removing the Federal Reserve's ability to pay interest would significantly complicate interest rate control.

Losses incurred by the Federal Reserve do not affect monetary policy, and profits are ultimately expected to return.

Federal Reserve officials will discuss the composition of the balance sheet.

The Federal Reserve continues to aim for a balance sheet consisting solely of Treasury securities in the long term.

Stopping balance sheet expansion earlier would have minimal impact.

The balance sheet remains a key tool of monetary policy. The head of the Fed and chairman of the FOMC, Jerome Powell, in his speech on October 14, pointed to the, emphasizing that under these conditions, a shift in monetary policy to ain the economy and financial system. Powell noted that currently "there is no risk-free policy" – rather, there is a range of possible scenarios whose probabilities change depending on incoming data and signals from the economy.In Jerome Powell's speech, the following points were also heard: Powell's speech had a balanced tone, but markets perceived it as dovish. The focus on the labor market situation and increasing risks in the economic environment may suggest that the Fed is currently more concerned about the economy's condition than inflation itself. This emphasis is interpreted as a signal that monetary authorities may be inclined to faster interest rate cuts. Contracts on major US indices are rising after the Fed chief's speech, and the dollar is weakening. EURUSD (H1) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.