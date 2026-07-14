Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Q&A from Congress Testimony: Inflation stability is a key

Key Takeaways from the Q&A "Inflation is a Choice": Warsh took full ownership of the inflation fight, stating the Fed will not "pass the buck" to external factors. He explicitly criticized the Fed’s 2020 average inflation targeting framework as "faulty," signaling an end to tolerating inflation overshoots.

Communication & Regime Change : He promised a "new chapter" and a shift in how the Fed communicates. He rejected traditional forward guidance (refusing to signal upcoming rate decisions) and announced that future policy will be heavily shaped by publicly debated working groups .

Strict Independence & No Crypto Bailouts : Warsh forcefully asserted the Fed's independence from fiscal politics. He also drew a hard line on financial stability, stating the Fed is not looking to rescue anyone, explicitly ruling out a bail-out of the crypto market .

Economic Health : The U.S. economy and financial markets are solid, with a "remarkably resilient" labor market, though the housing market remains uneven. He emphasized that the dual mandate is not in conflict. Commentary: Are There Concretes & What to Expect? If you were looking for immediate, concrete hints on the next interest rate move, you didn't get them. Warsh's testimony was heavy on structural and philosophical pivot but light on near-term monetary policy specifics. What to expect from Warsh in the future: The Death of Forward Guidance : Expect a shift toward a truly data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting Fed. Warsh wants to manage expectations without tying the FOMC’s hands, meaning fewer explicit "hints" about upcoming rate hikes or cuts. A Waiting Game on Structural Reform : The real details of Warsh’s "regime change" won't be known until his newly appointed working groups start presenting their findings to the FOMC. Expect these public debates to be the main catalyst for policy framework changes later this year. A More Hawkish Reaction Function : By rejecting the 2020 framework, Warsh has made it clear that the Fed will no longer tolerate inflation running hot. While he didn't say current rates are too low, his bias is clearly toward defending the 2% target aggressively Market Reaction : The EURUSD pair remained stable and held onto its daily highs (following the czerwiec CPI print earlier in the day). The lack of explicit hawkishness regarding current interest rates prevented a dollar rally, leaving markets to digest Warsh's long-term institutional overhaul rather than any immediate policy threat.



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