General Motors shares down despite solid earnings report 🚩

General Motors Beats Estimates and Raises 2026 Guidance
General Motors (GM.US) reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings and free cash flow. North America remained the company's key profit driver, supported by resilient vehicle pricing, strong demand for pickup trucks and SUVs, and continued progress in reducing losses from its electric vehicle business.
- Adjusted EPS came in at $3.57, beating Wall Street expectations of around $3.20.
- Revenue increased 1.9% year-over-year to $48.03 billion, above the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion.
- North America adjusted EBIT reached $3.45 billion, exceeding expectations of $3.26 billion.
- GM raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.00–$14.00, up from $11.50–$13.50.
- However, the company lowered its reported net income guidance to $8.4–$9.8 billion from the previous $9.9–$11.4 billion.
North America Remains the Main Growth Engine
Vehicle sales totaled 990,000 units, up 1.6% year-over-year. Adjusted EBIT from North American operations reached $3.45 billion, while the region's adjusted EBIT margin improved by 2.5 percentage points year-over-year to 8.6%.
According to CEO Mary Barra, results were supported by stable vehicle pricing, a strong lineup of pickup trucks and SUVs, lower warranty costs, and improved operating efficiency. International operations, including the company's Chinese joint ventures, generated $190 million in adjusted EBIT, above the consensus estimate of $144.4 million.
Adjusted Profit Rises While Reported Net Income Declines
Adjusted operating profit for the group increased by approximately 30% year-over-year to more than $3.9 billion, while the adjusted operating margin reached 8.2%. At the same time, net income attributable to shareholders declined 31.1% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.
Reported earnings were impacted by $2.3 billion in charges related to the company's electric vehicle realignment strategy. GM also continued reducing EV losses while expanding its higher-margin digital services business.
GM Raises Adjusted Earnings Outlook
The company increased its full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT guidance to $14–16 billion, up from the previous $13.5–15.5 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was also raised to $12–14, compared with the earlier range of $11.50–13.50.
Expected adjusted automotive free cash flow was increased to $9.5–11.5 billion, from the previous $9–11 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to total $10–12 billion in 2026.
Lower Reported Net Income Guidance
GM lowered its forecast for net income attributable to shareholders to $8.4–9.8 billion, down from the previous $9.9–11.4 billion. This marks the second consecutive quarter in which the company has raised its adjusted earnings guidance while reducing its reported net income outlook.
The divergence is primarily driven by one-time charges and costs associated with restructuring the company's electric vehicle strategy. Despite the earnings beat, GM shares were down around 2% in premarket trading.
General Motors Shares (D1 Chart)
General Motors shares are trading slightly lower following the earnings release, hovering around $74, close to the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200).
Source: xStation5
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