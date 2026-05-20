Give credit where credit is due. Nvidia has once again done what it does best.

The market is only just beginning to digest NVIDIA’s latest report, and even the first minutes of after-hours trading already show how elevated expectations for the company had become. At the time of writing, just a few minutes before 11:00 PM, NVIDIA’s shares are fluctuating around the flat line in after-hours trading, which clearly suggests that investors are still trying to assess whether even such strong results are sufficient given the scale of earlier optimism surrounding the entire artificial intelligence market. This in fact best reflects the company’s current positioning. The market is no longer asking whether NVIDIA will deliver strong results. The question is rather whether they will be strong enough to continue supporting the narrative of a multi-year AI supercycle.
But credit where credit is due. NVIDIA has once again delivered a report that is difficult to describe as anything other than impressive. The company closed the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 with revenue of USD 81.6 billion, representing an 85% year-over-year increase and a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter. Just a few years ago, numbers of this magnitude would have seemed completely abstract for a semiconductor company. Today, NVIDIA is achieving them while maintaining a growth trajectory that looks more like an aggressive expansion phase than that of one of the largest technology companies in the world.
The Data Center segment stands out the most, generating USD 75.2 billion in revenue and undoubtedly serving as the absolute core of the entire report. This is where the scale of NVIDIA’s transformation over recent years becomes most evident. A company that not long ago was primarily associated with gaming and graphics cards for personal computers has now become one of the key pillars of global artificial intelligence infrastructure. In practice, a large portion of the current AI boom is built on NVIDIA’s chips, its architecture, and the technological ecosystem it has developed over many years.
Importantly, the exceptionally strong revenue growth continues to be accompanied by outstanding profitability. Gross margin remained close to 75%, while both operating income and net income once again reached record levels. This is a crucial signal for the market, as it shows that NVIDIA is not only benefiting from rising demand for artificial intelligence, but also remains a company capable of effectively monetising its technological advantage. At such scale, sustaining margins at these levels is a clear confirmation that competition remains significantly behind.
Even more important than the results themselves, however, is what the company communicates regarding the coming quarters. Guidance points to revenue of around USD 91 billion for the next quarter, indicating that NVIDIA continues to see very strong demand for its solutions and does not observe any meaningful signs of a slowdown in AI infrastructure investment. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that this outlook does not include the full potential of the Chinese market within the Data Center compute segment. In other words, even without significant contribution from China, the company is still growing at a pace that remains largely out of reach for most of the market.
Today’s report is therefore much more than just another strong quarterly release. It confirms that NVIDIA has moved beyond being a traditional semiconductor company and has become a central element of the entire artificial intelligence narrative. In many ways, it is now NVIDIA’s results that drive sentiment across the entire technology sector and shape investor conviction that the current AI boom still has a long runway ahead.
Of course, as the scale of the business continues to expand, market expectations also rise. At such a high valuation, investors will remain extremely sensitive to any signs of slowing growth momentum, margin pressure, or increasing competition. However, after these results, it is difficult to escape the impression that NVIDIA remains a company that is not only benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom, but also largely defining the pace of development of the entire AI market.
Daily Summary: 6% Oil Declines Fuel Stock Gains
US Open: NASDAQ up ahead of NVIDIA results
Semiconductor stocks on the rise again 📈Mixed markets reaction to Target and Lowe's earnings
Micron and SanDisk are catching a bid on Samsung headwinds and Nvidia anticipation.
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.