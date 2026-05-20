Semiconductor stocks on the rise again 📈Mixed markets reaction to Target and Lowe's earnings

The semiconductor sector is once again attempting to set a bullish tone for Wednesday’s Wall Street session, around 90 minutes before the US market open. After a brief round of profit-taking, investors are rotating back into technology stocks tied to artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure, treating today’s Nvidia earnings report as a potential catalyst for the broader growth market.

Semiconductors regain momentum

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up more than 2%, with capital once again flowing into AI-sensitive names. Marvell Technology is gaining over 5%, Intel more than 4%, while Micron Technology is up over 3%. The market is clearly returning to the narrative that AI spending and computing infrastructure remain among the few areas capable of sustaining strong growth momentum despite a slowing economy.

Intel remains particularly interesting. Just several quarters ago, the company was widely viewed as a technological laggard losing ground to AMD and Nvidia. However, investors are beginning to reprice Intel’s comeback potential, supported by foundry investments, US industrial policy incentives, and a recovery in the PC and server markets. In the short term, however, Intel still largely represents a sentiment trade on the broader semiconductor sector.

Analog Devices, meanwhile, highlighted just how demanding the market has become toward technology companies. The company beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting fiscal second-quarter EPS of $3.09 versus the $2.88 consensus estimate, yet the stock is still trading slightly lower in premarket activity. This suggests investors now expect not only solid results, but also clear acceleration in growth and strong forward guidance. In an environment of elevated valuations, simply beating estimates is no longer enough.

Today’s session may therefore become another major test for the entire AI rally. Nvidia has served for months as a barometer of risk appetite across the technology sector. Strong results could reignite momentum in semiconductor stocks, while any indication of slowing demand for AI accelerators could trigger aggressive profit-taking after one of the strongest rallies seen in recent years. Following recent declines, Qualcomm shares are also rebounding nearly 3% higher ahead of the opening bell.

Source: xStation5

Target highlights the resilience of the US consumer

On the other side of the market, the retail sector is drawing attention after Target delivered a positive earnings surprise. Shares are rising nearly 2% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year sales outlook.

Target posted earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $25.44 billion, comfortably beating Wall Street consensus estimates. More importantly for investors, the company increased its projected full-year net sales growth to 4%. The results suggest that despite elevated interest rates and ongoing inflation pressure, the US consumer remains more resilient than previously expected.

In the current macroeconomic environment, retail has become one of the key indicators of the health of the US economy. Any signs of stabilization in consumer spending help ease concerns about a sharp economic slowdown, supporting elevated valuations across US equities.

Source: xStation5

Lowe’s disappoints despite beating expectations

Lowe’s received a much colder reaction from the market. Despite beating analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, the stock is down more than 2% ahead of the opening bell.

Investors are increasingly focused less on historical results and more on future growth dynamics. The home improvement segment remains under pressure from elevated mortgage costs and weaker activity in the housing market. Investors are concerned that US consumers may continue limiting larger renovation-related spending while shifting consumption toward lower-cost categories.

The reaction to Lowe’s also reflects a broader issue in today’s market: expectations for retail companies have become extremely high. Even a solid earnings report without a meaningful growth catalyst can quickly lead investors to lock in profits.

Source: xStation5