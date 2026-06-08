📉Gold drops amid strong US dollar

Rising bond yields and the strength of the U.S. dollar in recent days continue to weigh on sentiment in the gold market. Monday brings a modest rebound in gold prices, with the metal recovering to around $4,320 per ounce after falling to $4,270 earlier in the session. Oil prices have erased most of the gains driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which is also limiting further upside in the U.S. dollar today.

President Trump stated that a deal with Iran is close and reportedly urged Israel not to respond to Tehran’s latest attack, which involved several strikes on targets in Israel following the continuation of Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

Ed Yardeni believes gold could decline to $4,000 per ounce in the near term but remains constructive on the long-term outlook. He noted that the precious metal could reach around $5,500 per ounce by the end of the decade.

Gold has recorded its largest one-day decline since March and its worst weekly performance since late March. A stronger-than-expected U.S. labor market report released last Friday has increased the opportunity cost of holding gold, adding pressure to prices. Gold (D1 interval) Gold has fallen below its 200-day moving average (around $4,445 per ounce), a technically negative signal that suggests a potential shift in trend. The recent sell-off challenges the popular belief that gold always acts as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical tension. Despite the surge in oil prices and the conflict involving Iran, the primary beneficiaries so far have been the U.S. dollar and Wall Street equities, supported by the market’s unwavering confidence in the AI-driven growth narrative. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.