GTA 6: First Details Revealed. How Will Take-Two Interactive's Stock React?

Rockstar Games has finally revealed its trump card – the official price of GTA 6 and the pre-order options. The Standard Edition costs $79.99, whilst the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99, setting a new benchmark for major AAA console titles. Pre-orders begin on 25 June, and the global launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remains scheduled for 19 November 2026.

The price of GTA 6 has broken through the $80 barrier

Rockstar has confirmed that the standard edition of GTA 6 will cost $79.99, whilst the digital Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99. This not only confirms the upper end of the price range suggested by leaks, but also marks the first time a major console game has widely adopted a price point above $70 at launch.

In practice, Take-Two is setting a new price benchmark for the AAA segment, testing just how far the limit of what players are willing to accept can be pushed. At the same time, the absence of ‘super-expensive’ collector’s editions from the launch line-up suggests that the company prefers to focus on a simple, two-tier pricing structure and subsequent monetisation through GTA Online and add-ons.

Pre-orders: the first test of demand

Pre-orders for GTA 6 begin on 25 June 2026, and the game will be released on 19 November 2026 exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The absence of a PC version at launch is in line with Rockstar’s previous practice – the PC port has appeared later than the other platforms in previous instalments, becoming a separate sales event.

The digital edition will be available to pre-load from 12 November, which, given its size of over 100 GB, is of practical importance to gamers. For investors, the key figures will be the pre-order figures and the breakdown of purchases between the Standard and Ultimate editions – these will provide the first real indication of the scale of revenue in the year of release.

The Economics of Higher Prices and Free GTA+

From a financial modelling perspective, the most important factor is that raising the base price from 70 to 80 USD improves the unit economics for each copy of the game. If we take Bank of America’s estimate of 45 million copies sold in the 2027 financial year, an additional $10 per unit mathematically equates to approximately $450 million in additional gross revenue before taking into account platform fees and taxes.

Every pre-order and purchase made during the launch window includes the Vintage Vice City pack and a free month’s subscription to GTA+. This is a classic subscription ‘hook’: the more players take advantage of the free month, the larger the user base from which Rockstar will be able to convert players to paid plans. Bank of America is raising its booking forecasts precisely because of the potential of the new GTA Online 2.0 and more aggressive monetisation of the live service, seeing this as the key to TTWO’s profit growth in 2027–2028.

A code in the box, no disc, and the battle against the secondary market

The most controversial aspect of the offer concerns the ‘physical’ editions. The boxed edition of GTA 6 is set to contain only a download code for the game, with no Blu-ray disc, and no paper map or other classic collector’s items. This has sparked strong outrage amongst collector-gamers online, for whom a box without a disc symbolises the end of the era of physical media.

A further point of controversy is regional code locking – for example, a key from the UK edition will not activate on a Polish PlayStation account, as confirmed by the first reports of retail offers. In practice, this means that the publisher is not only eliminating the traditional market for second-hand discs, but also restricting the ability of shops and players to import cheaper editions from other countries. For some in the community, this is yet another strongly anti-consumer signal, although from a business perspective it is part of a strategy to maximise revenue from each region, which benefits shareholders.

However, it is worth bearing two things in mind. Firstly, the current information relates to pre-order editions, which does not rule out the possibility that limited editions featuring a physical disc or more extensive physical content may be released in the future. Secondly, from the company’s perspective, moving away from physical media is a way of curbing the secondary market, which could significantly reduce sales potential in the long term – particularly for a game with such a long lifespan as GTA.

Combined with GTA+ as a subscription service, the Ultimate Edition which expands the game with additional content and GTA Online itself as a service platform, Take-Two is sending a clear message: the focus is to be on recurring, long-term revenue streams, not just one-off box sales. For a gaming company of such high standing, this seems to be a bull’s-eye.

GTA 6 as the Key to Take-Two's Valuation

The historical context cannot be overstated. GTA V has already sold over 200 million copies, making it one of the best-selling entertainment products in history, whilst the series as a whole has sold a total of around 400 million copies. Red Dead Redemption 2 has added over 60–70 million copies to that total, confirming that Rockstar is capable of delivering games with a long lifespan.

On this basis, Take-Two forecasts that the 2027 financial year – the year in which the launch of GTA 6 will be fully realised – will bring in approximately US$8–8.2 billion in net bookings, compared with approximately US$6.7 billion in 2026. A number of investment banks, including Bank of America, have raised their forecasts and target prices for TTWO in recent weeks, based precisely on higher estimates for the game’s sales and online monetisation.

The stock market is already reacting – on the day the pricing and pre-order details were announced, Take-Two’s share price rose by several per cent in pre-market trading, which shows just how sensitive investor sentiment is to every new detail regarding GTA 6. For shareholders, the key question now is not just ‘how many copies will be sold in the first year’, but above all how long and how strongly GTA 6 and the new GTA Online will be able to drive the company’s results.

Mateusz Czyżkowski

Financial Markets Analyst XTB HQ