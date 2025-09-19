Has the quantum revolution already begun? Quantum Computing rises by 25%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US) is a company operating in the field of quantum computers that has recently attracted tremendous interest from investors. Today, its shares surged by as much as 25%, reaching a price of $23, driven by the announcement of important contracts with NASA and NIST, as well as growing interest in quantum technologies. Over the past 12 months, QUBT’s shares have risen by a total of 3000%, highlighting the company’s dynamic growth and the market’s increasing hopes for breakthrough solutions in quantum computing. The company focuses on developing quantum software and photonic quantum systems. It owns a manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona, where it produces innovative quantum circuits. These technologies have potential applications in sectors such as artificial intelligence, process optimization, and data modeling, creating significant growth and commercialization potential in the future. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 However, despite technological advances, Quantum Computing Inc.’s financial results still leave much to be desired. In the second quarter of 2025, the company generated only about $61,000 in revenue, with a net loss of $36.5 million. Additionally, the company conducted a share issuance worth several hundred million dollars, which may lead to dilution of existing shareholders’ value and represents one of the risk factors for investors. The quantum computing market is highly competitive, with players such as IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave, IBM, and Alphabet also investing significant resources into technology development. Therefore, although Quantum Computing Inc. has considerable technological potential and establishes strategic partnerships, investing in the company carries high risk due to a lack of stable revenue, high valuation, and uncertainty regarding the pace of commercialization. Undoubtedly, Quantum Computing is a company with great ambitions and interesting solutions in the breakthrough field of quantum computing. Its 25% gain today shows how much hope investors place in the development of this technology. Nonetheless, before making investment decisions, it is worth carefully weighing both the potential and the risks associated with this company.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.