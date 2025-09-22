IREN Limited Announces Partnership with NVIDIA – Shares Surge!

IREN Limited, a company operating in the data center sector powered 100% by renewable energy, is accelerating the development of its AI cloud platform by investing $670 million in the purchase of the latest graphics processing units (GPUs) from NVIDIA and AMD. With this investment, the company’s computing power will nearly double to around 8,500 GPUs, and by the end of the year, this number is expected to increase to 10,900. The acquired GPUs — including NVIDIA’s Blackwell B200, B300, and GB300 models — will be installed at a state-of-the-art data center in Prince George, Canada, which currently has 50 MW of power capacity and is prepared for further expansion to support over 20,000 GPUs. The introduction of liquid cooling will enhance energy efficiency and infrastructure scalability. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app In August 2025, IREN was granted preferred partner status by NVIDIA, giving the company direct access to the latest technologies and favorable purchasing conditions. This enables IREN to accelerate the development of its cloud services and better meet the growing demand for computing power in the field of artificial intelligence. The financial results for 2025 show record growth: revenue reached $501 million, net profit was $86.9 million, and EBITDA amounted to $278.2 million. IREN forecasts that its AI cloud services will generate $200 to $250 million annually in the coming years. This investment and infrastructure expansion align with the global trend of rising demand for AI technologies, used in areas such as generative language models, image recognition, and advanced simulations. Following the investment announcement, IREN’s shares surged over 7%, surpassing the $40 mark per share. With these strategic moves, IREN is well-positioned for continued dynamic growth and to strengthen its role as a leader in renewable-powered AI cloud infrastructure. The company’s shares are in a strong upward trend, driven by the announcement of key developments regarding its future. Investors are responding positively to the significant investments in modern GPU infrastructure and the partnership with NVIDIA. Source: xStation5

