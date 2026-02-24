Made in USA. Apple’s New Strategy

In recent months, Apple has significantly accelerated efforts to expand chip and Mac production in the United States, which should be regarded as a strategic move. The company’s goal is to increase supply chain resilience in the face of rising geopolitical risks, tensions between the United States and China, and potential disruptions in Asian manufacturing. Although mass production of iPhones and most Macs still remains in Asia, Apple is intensifying investments in the U.S. semiconductor industry to secure critical components and strengthen local technological capabilities. A key element of this strategy is the massive chip production complex in Arizona, estimated to cost around 165 billion dollars. The complex includes six factories and supports the production of advanced semiconductors used in Apple’s new devices. While these technologies still lag behind TSMC’s Taiwanese facilities, the investment allows Apple to secure part of its production in emergency scenarios and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components. At the same time, Apple is expanding cooperation with U.S. partners and suppliers. GlobalWafers in Texas handles wafer production, Corning in Kentucky produces specialized glass, and Amkor in Arizona is responsible for chip packaging. These strategic investments and partnerships enable the company to build a local production ecosystem that, while still representing a small percentage of Apple’s total demand, enhances supply stability and security. Apple also announced that part of Mac Mini production will be moved to Foxconn’s facility in Houston, where the company already manufactures its AI servers. Although Mac Mini accounts for a small share of Apple’s sales, it is popular among developers and AI users, making local production a way to increase the company’s flexibility in responding to changing demand. The Houston production line will be supported by a training center, reflecting Apple’s long-term approach to developing local skills and increasing manufacturing capacity in the United States. At the same time, the company maintains a significant portion of production in Asia, highlighting that TSMC remains the primary supplier of advanced chips. Apple’s actions should be viewed within a broader geopolitical and macroeconomic context. Rising tensions in East Asia and the potential risk of a Chinese blockade of the Taiwan Strait place technology companies in a situation where diversifying supply sources and building local capabilities becomes a strategic necessity. Through its investments in Arizona and Texas, Apple is creating a form of insurance for its global supply chain, minimizing the risk of sudden disruptions in the delivery of critical components. Strategic market implications Apple’s move can be interpreted as a thoughtful supply chain safeguard.

The company reduces the risk associated with potential production issues at TSMC.

The strategy mitigates the impact of geopolitical tensions, including the risk of a blockade of the Taiwan Strait.

It increases resilience to disruptions in the global supply chain.

For investors, this signals that Apple is actively managing geopolitical risk and strengthening the U.S. production ecosystem.\

In the long term, these actions may improve operational stability, increase control over critical components, and reduce vulnerability to external market shocks.

