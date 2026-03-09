Market wrap: Strong sell-off in European equities amid the energy crisis 🔔

European stock markets started the week with sharp declines as the escalation of the conflict with Iran led to a surge in oil prices and triggered risk-off sentiment.

The STOXX 600 index is losing as much as 2.00%, deepening last week’s decline of 5.51%, leaving the index nearly 7.30% below its February record. Major indices, including DE40, FRA40, UK100, and SPA35, are down between 1.50–2.50%. The VSTOXX volatility index is gaining nearly 4.00% to 30.30 points — the highest level since April. Oil prices have risen by more than 50% in March alone, briefly approaching 120 USD per barrel, following the escalation of attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure and disruptions to transport through the Strait of Hormuz, effectively immobilizing a key route responsible for around 20 million barrels per day of global supply. ​​​​​​​ Gas prices in Europe surged amid fears of supply disruptions. Natural gas futures jumped more than 14% to 62 EUR/MWh, after an earlier 65% increase in the previous week from around 30 EUR/MWh.

LNG flows have declined, and the Ras Laffan LNG facility in Qatar has been shut down. At the same time, EU gas storage levels remain below 30%, increasing concerns about potential energy shortages.

Germany recorded a sharp drop in industrial orders of 11.1% m/m in January, far worse than the expected –4.5%, reversing December’s +6.4% increase. Domestic orders fell by 16.2% and foreign orders by 7.1%, while industrial production declined by 0.5%. The weakness was largely driven by high volatility — orders in the metal products sector fell by 39.4%, while the automotive industry rose by 10.4%.

Yields on European government bonds are also rising, with investors beginning to price in a 25 bp ECB rate hike by July.

Energy companies were among the few beneficiaries of rising oil prices, while most sectors declined. The banking sector is down more than 3.2%, real estate 3.1%, and the basic resources sector is among the biggest losers. Airlines came under pressure from rising fuel costs — Lufthansa fell 3.9%, while Air France-KLM dropped 4.1%. Defense companies are gaining, including Italy’s Leonardo (+4.00%).

Among large companies, Rolls-Royce is down 3.83%, while Anglo American is losing around 6.30%, reflecting the broad sell-off in cyclical sectors. Roche fell 4.75% after its oral breast cancer drug failed to meet the primary endpoint in a clinical trial.

Iran announced Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, reinforcing a more hardline political stance during the ongoing war with the US and Israel.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned policymakers to “prepare for historic shocks.”

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.