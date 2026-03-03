Morning wrap (03.03.2026)

Asian equities under heavy pressure: The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 2.8% , marking the largest two-day decline since April.

Sharp sell-off in South Korea: The KOSPI index dropped as much as 6.8% after markets reopened following a long weekend, despite having been one of the best-performing indices globally earlier this year.

Western futures signal further downside: Equity-index futures in the US and Europe declined by around 1% , pointing to a potential continuation of the correction.

Iran–US/Israel escalation pushes oil higher: Investors are focusing on supply risks, particularly after Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz , a critical global oil transit route.

Brent back above $80 per barrel: Oil prices once again moved above $80 , following a “moderate” surge of more than 7% on Monday .

US dollar strengthens: Rising risk aversion and geopolitical tensions are supporting gains in the US currency .

Bonds retreat despite safe-haven status: Higher oil prices are reviving inflation concerns, lifting rate expectations and weighing on global fixed-income markets.

Government debt sell-off from Sydney to Tokyo: Investors are offloading sovereign bonds amid fears that a prolonged Middle East conflict will sustain inflationary pressure.

Broad-based bond declines: Government bonds in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea are all posting losses this week.

Inflation back in focus: Markets are once again pricing in the risk that elevated energy costs could undermine the outlook for global bonds, which had previously recorded their strongest start to a year since the pandemic.

Trump comments on the Iran conflict: The former US president stated that the largest US strike may still be ahead, did not rule out a ground operation, and emphasized that with current military capabilities and industrial strength, the US could sustain a prolonged and ultimately victorious war.

TTF futures jumps: futures on European natural gas TTF surges more than 20% today after yesterday almost 50% jump driven by supply halt in Qatar. OIL (D1 timeframe) Looking at the Brent crude futures chart, we can see that the EMA200 and EMA50 have formed a technical “golden cross,” which may signal a more sustained bullish impulse, as the 50-period moving average has crossed above the 200-period average from below. Source: xStation5

