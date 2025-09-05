Morning Wrap (05.09.2025)

Wall Street ended the session with gains – the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both rose by 0.8%, reaching new all-time highs, Nasdaq increased by 1%, and Russell 2000 by 1.3%. Optimism was supported by expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed.

Sentiment was bolstered by weaker labor market data in the USA – the ADP report showed lower employment growth. Investors are now waiting for the official BLS report, which may confirm the need for rate cuts.

Yields on U.S. bonds fell to four-month lows, increasing the attractiveness of stocks. Gold remained close to record levels, while oil prices fell in anticipation of the OPEC+ meeting.

In Japan, macroeconomic data positively surprised – wages rose by 3% year-on-year, and household spending by 2.2% year-on-year.

Among the rising companies on Wall Street, American Eagle stood out, with its shares jumping by 38% thanks to a strong sales forecast. T. Rowe Price also gained (+5.8%) after announcing a partnership with Goldman Sachs.

Broadcom exceeded expectations in Q3 2025 – revenues increased by 22% year-on-year to $16 billion, earnings per share amounted to $1.69 compared to the forecast of $1.66, and the AI segment grew by 63% to $5.2 billion, with a forecast of $6.2 billion in the next quarter; the company also announced a new AI contract worth $10 billion with OpenAI and raised its forecast for the fourth quarter to $17.4 billion, resulting in a 3–4.6% increase in share prices in after-hours trading.

The cryptocurrency market shows signs of caution – Bitcoin oscillates around the level of 110,000 USD, and investors are buying on dips, although analysts warn that closing above 112,000 USD is crucial to avoid deeper declines. Additionally, the increase in the Bitcoin network's hashrate indicates technological stability, but historically, September volatility may cause concern.

Gold is experiencing a correction after record levels – investors are taking profits, waiting for clearer signals regarding the Fed's monetary policy direction, leading to a temporary pullback in the metal's price.

