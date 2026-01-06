Morning wrap (06.01.2025)

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region are posting modest gains in the 0.60–0.80% range, with the exception of Australia’s AU200.cash index, which is down 0.90%.

The US dollar continued to weaken following Monday’s ISM data, with EURUSD up 0.15%.

Australia’s Services PMI fell to 51.1 in December from 52.8 in November, indicating continued expansion but at the slowest pace since May. Despite the softer headline figure, new orders and export demand increased, employment accelerated, and backlogs declined — suggesting resilient demand heading into 2026.

Cost pressures intensified on both input and output prices, with firms reporting higher material, energy, and labor costs and a faster pace of price increases, reinforcing the risk of persistent services-led inflation.

At CES 2026, NVIDIA unveiled its next-generation Rubin platform based on the Vera Rubin superchip, which integrates a CPU with dual GPUs in a single package. Jensen Huang emphasized that the new AI server systems — expected to reach the market in the second half of 2026 — are designed for agentic AI and advanced inference models, and could deliver roughly a tenfold reduction in costs versus the Blackwell generation.

Bank of Japan data showed that the monetary base contracted in 2025 for the first time in 18 years, reflecting a shift away from ultra-loose policy and strengthening expectations of further tapering and additional rate hikes.

The headline PMI in Hong Kong fell to 51.9 in December from 52.9 in November — the fifth straight month of expansion but signaling a slight loss of momentum. Output and new orders continued to grow at a solid but slower pace, while backlogs of work increased for the first time in a year, which typically signals stronger demand and potential for further output growth.

The Trump administration laid out clear conditions for Delcy Rodríguez’s interim leadership, signaling that cooperation with the United States is essential for political survival.

The US is demanding tougher action against narcotics trafficking, the expulsion of Iranian, Cuban and other foreign advisers deemed hostile to US interests, and an end to oil sales to countries viewed as adversaries.

The White House confirmed it is in talks with several US oil companies regarding potential multibillion-dollar investments in rebuilding Venezuela’s energy sector, though it did not specify company names or timelines.

Major Australian banks — including CBA and NAB — now expect the RBA to resume rate hikes in February 2026, with some forecasts also projecting another increase in May.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.