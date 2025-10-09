Morning wrap (09.10.2025)

Key takeaways Futures on Wall Street indices are flat; dollar weakens slightly



U.S. index futures are trading flat today, while the dollar (USDIDX) is down by 0.1%. The key events on the agenda include the ECB minutes at 11:30 AM GMT, a speech by Jerome Powell at 12:30 PM GMT, and wholesale trade data at 16:00. Around 9:00 GMT — before Wall Street opens—PepsiCo will report its Q3 earnings, effectively marking the start of the U.S. large-cap earnings season.

Yesterday’s September FOMC minutes showed that the Federal Reserve has adopted a cautiously optimistic tone toward economic growth . Fed officials revised upward their GDP growth forecasts for 2025–2028, signalling growing confidence that the U.S. economy can maintain momentum as monetary policy gradually eases.

. Fed officials revised upward their GDP growth forecasts for 2025–2028, signalling growing confidence that the U.S. economy can maintain momentum as monetary policy gradually eases. Policy consensus points toward continued but moderate easing — nearly all participants supported a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, while some preferred no change and one favoured a deeper, 50-basis-point cut. This indicates the Fed’s intent to balance supporting growth with maintaining inflation control .

— nearly all participants supported a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, while some preferred no change and one favoured a deeper, 50-basis-point cut. This indicates the Fed’s intent to . Inflation vigilance remains central despite the softer stance — participants acknowledged that inflation risks persist, but also noted increasing downside risks to the labour market. They agreed that tools such as the standing repo facility could help stabilise money markets during the quantitative tightening process.

— participants acknowledged that inflation risks persist, but also noted increasing downside risks to the labour market. They agreed that tools such as the standing repo facility could help stabilise money markets during the quantitative tightening process. Precious metals remain near recent highs; gold is down by just 0.1%, while silver is up by 0.5%. Cryptocurrencies, however, are under pressure — Bitcoin trades around USD 122,000, down from USD 125,000 earlier, and Ethereum is losing nearly 2%.

Natural gas futures are down almost 1%. At 2:30 PM GMT, the EIA will release its weekly storage data, with the market expecting a sharp increase to 77 bcf from 53 bcf previously.

Donald Trump reiterated that not all federal employees will receive back pay for the government shutdown period, while the IRS announced that 46% of its staff will be furloughed during the closure.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.