Morning Wrap (10.11.2025)

After a weak start to Friday’s session , when the technology sector saw significant declines and the Nasdaq briefly dropped around 2%, U.S. equity markets managed to recover. In the end, the S&P 500 closed slightly higher, while the Nasdaq 100 almost fully recouped its earlier losses.

Asia-Pacific markets s tarted the week on a distinctly positive note, driven by expectations of a soon-to-end U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. Senate passed the first bill necessary to reopen the administration by a 60-40 vote, and media reports indicated that there are now enough votes to break the stalemate.

Hopes for a compromise in Washington boosted global investor sentiment, weakened the dollar, and supported Asian currencies. Regional stock indices posted solid gains: Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.51%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.66%, while the Shanghai Composite remained flat .

Gold continued its upward trend, surpassing the $4,050 per ounce level.

In forex markets, currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars benefited from optimism over the thaw in China-U.S. relations, while the euro and Swiss franc traded in narrow ranges, reflecting stable sentiment. T he Japanese yen weakened, with USD/JPY rising toward 154.00 in response t o Prime Minister Takaichi’s announcement of a more expansionary fiscal policy in Japan.

The Bank of Japan is approaching a rate hike, signaling growing confidence in wage growth.

In Australia, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser noted that maintaining a restrictive policy will be necessary to curb inflation, though future rate cuts remain possible.

China’s central bank (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0856, lower than expectations of 7.1175, strengthening the yuan.

October 2025 data from China showed consumer prices (CPI) rising 0.2% year-on-year, slightly above the 0% forecast, while producer prices (PPI) fell 2.1% year-on-year, slightly less than the expected -2.2%, indicating a mild easing of deflationary pressures.

Beijing announced a series of measures to ease trade tensions, suspending special port fees for U.S.-linked ships for one year and temporarily lifting the export ban on critical metals, including gallium and germanium.

Gold in China rose as ETFs and the central bank increased reserves, despite weaker demand.

Stock market gains were accompanied by strengthening Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which improved after a period of volatility, reflecting growing investor hopes for stabilization in the U.S. political and economic situation.

Warren Buffett announced that he will release a farewell letter as he prepares to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

