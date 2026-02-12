Morning wrap (12.02.2026)

U.S. index futures are extending cautious gains following yesterday's strong U.S. labour market data (US100: +0.1%; US500: +0.15%).

In January, the U.S. budget deficit was lower than a year earlier, partly due to higher tariff revenues. Customs duties totaled $30 billion in January and $124 billion fiscal year-to-date, up 304% from 2025. However, the awaited Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could halt collections, while rising debt servicing costs and the lack of a scenario for rapid rate cuts continue to weigh on public finances.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to lift tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada, marking a rare bipartisan pushback against executive trade authority. However, the measure still requires approval from the U.S. Senate and Trump’s signature to take effect.

Optimism prevails across the Asia-Pacific region following yesterday’s strong U.S. NFP report. The MSCI Asia Pacific index reached a new all-time high. Japan’s Nikkei (+0.25%) and South Korea’s KOSPI (+2.8%) also hit records in early trading, driven by technology stocks. CHN.cash and HK.cash are up დაახლოებით 0.7% for the second consecutive day.

Mercedes-Benz reported a larger-than-expected 57% drop in 2025 operating profit to €5.8 billion, below the €6.6 billion forecast and down from €13.6 billion a year earlier. Revenue fell 9% to €132.2 billion. The company faces stiff competition in China, tariffs, and negative currency effects. Its passenger car margin stood at 5%. In the medium term, it targets margins of 8–10% through new models and cost reductions.

The dollar index (USDIDX) is rebounding 0.1%, snapping its recent losing streak on strong NFP print that reduces the need for further U.S. rate cuts. The overbought Australian dollar is seeing the largest pullback (AUDUSD: -0.15%). EURUSD is down დაახლოებით 0.1% to 1.186.

Brent and WTI crude are posting a slight correction (around -0.3%) after yesterday’s gains, remaining within the current uptrend. Natural gas is down დაახლოებით 1.2%.

Precious metals are retreating amid improved risk appetite and solid U.S. economic data. Gold is down 0.6% to $5,050 per ounce, while silver falls 1.2% to $83.40 per ounce.

Bitcoin is trading flat at $67,070, while Ethereum gains 1.2% to $1,976.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.