Morning wrap (15.10.2025)

Consumer prices in China fell more sharply than expected, while core CPI has reached its highest level since February 2024.

The U.S. dollar is weakening for the second consecutive session, with the steepest losses against emerging-market currencies.

Key takeaways Futures on major indexes are rebounding worldwide following dovish comments from the Fed Chair.

The U.S. dollar is weakening for the second consecutive session, with the steepest losses against emerging-market currencies.

Consumer prices in China fell more sharply than expected, while core CPI has reached its highest level since February 2024.

Wall Street closed yesterday’s session with mixed results. The escalation of tensions between China and the U.S. led to declines on the Nasdaq (-0.75%) and S&P 500 (-0.15%), while the Dow Jones (+0.44%) and Russell 2000 (+1.4%) recorded gains.

Futures on major indexes are rebounding as investors shift their focus to today’s corporate earnings (including Morgan Stanley and ASML) amid the absence of major macroeconomic data releases: US100: +0.55%, EU50: +0.4%.

According to Jerome Powell, the sharp slowdown in employment poses a growing risk to the U.S. economy, keeping open the possibility of further interest rate cuts. At the same time, the Fed Chair emphasized the overall stability of the American economy and noted that the Fed’s access to data allows it to conduct monetary policy even in the event of a government shutdown.

Donald Trump stated in a social media post that China’s refusal to purchase American soybeans is an “economically hostile act.” He announced retaliation measures, including restricting purchases of Chinese cooking oil.

Powell’s dovish comments are driving gains across the Asia-Pacific region, although U.S.–China tensions continue to restrain sentiment. The strongest gains are seen in Japan and China indices ( JP225: +1.6%, CHN.cash: +0.9%, HK.cash: +0.75% ).

Consumer prices in China fell more sharply than expected in September on a monthly basis (-0.3% m/m, Bloomberg consensus: -0.2%, previous: -0.4%), while PPI deflation slowed in line with expectations (-2.9% y/y, previous: -3.6%). The largest price drops were recorded mainly in the most volatile categories—food and energy—which offset increases in jewelry and other goods. The deflationary pressure reflects subdued consumer demand, overproduction, and uncertainty regarding ongoing trade negotiations. On the other hand, core CPI rose by 1%, the highest since February 2024, softening the overall deflationary tone of the data.

The dollar index is falling for the second consecutive session (USDIDX: -0.2%), losing the most against Asian emerging-market currencies (USDINR, USDTHB: -0.5%), the Australian dollar (AUDUSD: +0.44%), and the yen (USDJPY: -0.4%). The AUD is the strongest G10 currency amid a return of risk appetite. EURUSD rises 0.15% to 1.1625.

Energy commodities continue to decline: OIL -0.1%, OIL.WTI -0.7%, and NATGAS -1.1%.

Gold adds another 1.1% to $4,190 per ounce, breaking another record high. Also trading in the green are silver (+1.4% to $52.20), platinum (+1.5%), and palladium (+0.5%).

Sentiment in cryptocurrencies remains mixed: Bitcoin is down 0.6% to $112,620, Ethereum is down 0,3% to $4,110, while Solana is up 1,6%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.