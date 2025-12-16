Morning wrap (16.12.2025)

Asian-Pacific equity markets are following the declines seen in the U.S. markets. Chinese indices are down as much as 2.20%, Australia’s index is down 0.50%, South Korea’s index more than 2.00%, and Japan’s JP225 is down 1.35%. These moves reflect global weakness in the technology sector, valuation concerns, and persistent macro uncertainty — rather than any local factor.

CBA now expects a 25 bp RBA hike in February 2026, arguing that growth is running near potential, the labor market remains tight, and core inflation is too sticky to justify a prolonged pause.

NAB and Citi went even further, forecasting two hikes in 2026 (February and May) due to persistent cost pressures. Money markets still price just over 70% probability of no move in February and do not fully price in a hike until later in the year.

New Zealand food-price inflation fell on a monthly basis, though remains high y/y. Since food accounts for nearly 20% of the CPI basket, even small monthly declines can meaningfully pull down headline inflation.

Australia’s flash composite PMI fell in December to 51.1 from 52.6 — the lowest in seven months, but still above the expansion threshold, extending the growth streak to 15 consecutive months. Services weakened, with the services activity index falling to 51.0 from 52.8 amid softer exports and increased competition. Manufacturing looked more stable.

Australia’s Westpac–Melbourne Institute index fell 9% to 94.5, reversing much of November’s 12.8% surge and pushing sentiment clearly back below the neutral 100 level.

Japan’s flash composite PMI fell to 51.5 from 52.0, marking the ninth consecutive month of expansion but at a slower pace. Services remained the main driver, with the services activity index at 52.5 (down from 53.2). Manufacturing remained in contraction but improved to 49.7 from 48.7 — the smallest decline in roughly 18 months. New orders returned to growth.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee confirmed it will not take up the long-awaited crypto-market structure bill this year, pushing progress into early 2026 at the earliest.

Washington has suspended the Tech Prosperity Deal with the United Kingdom — a flagship cooperation program for AI, quantum, and nuclear technologies — using it as leverage in negotiations over non-tariff trade barriers.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.