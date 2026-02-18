Morning wrap (18.02.2026)

The session in the Asia-Pacific region proceeded in moderately positive sentiment. Australia’s AU200.cash index is gaining 0.18%, Japan’s JP225 is up 0.22%, and Singapore’s SG20cash is rising 0.17%. Chinese markets remain closed due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

The New Zealand dollar was the weakest currency in Asia after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept the OCR rate unchanged at 2.25% and adopted a slightly more dovish tone than the market had expected.

The updated rate path allows for the possibility of a hike at the end of 2026. However, the new governor, Anna Breman, emphasized that policy will remain accommodative “for some time,” and any potential tightening will depend on clearly stronger growth and inflation.

The conditional nature of this path limited expectations for short-end yields and put pressure on the NZD.

The AUD weakened in line with the NZD, although the scale of declines was smaller.

Japan’s exports rose by 16.8% y/y in January, marking the fastest growth pace in over three years, mainly driven by stronger shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Although the headline reading was impressive, analysts stress that the increase most likely reflects seasonal distortions rather than a structural acceleration in external demand. Sentiment among manufacturers improved in February.

The yen weakened moderately during the session, although moves remained limited amid relatively low liquidity. Authorities continue to signal vigilance against excessive and disorderly currency movements.

In Australia, wages rose by 0.8% q/q in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations and the previous reading, while annual growth held steady at 3.4%. The data point to stable wage dynamics, with no signs of renewed acceleration.

Gold returned above the 4,900 USD level, continuing its structural uptrend supported by geopolitical and political uncertainty.

The IMF called on Japan to continue gradually raising rates toward a neutral level by 2027 and warned against cutting the consumption tax, arguing that fiscal easing could threaten debt sustainability.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.