Morning wrap (20.10.2025)

Wall Street indices saw mixed trading on Friday. The session opened with losses, primarily driven by fears surrounding US regional banks , which ultimately led to a decline in the Russell 2000 small-cap index.

indices saw mixed trading on Friday. The session opened with losses, primarily driven by , which ultimately led to a decline in the small-cap index. Concerns in the regional banking sector surfaced following the disclosure of loan fraud cases at Zions Bancorporation and Western Alliance .

and . Subsequently, news that Donald Trump indicated he does not plan to impose vast tariffs on China, alongside ongoing trade negotiations and the expectation of a meeting with the Chinese President at the APEC summit at the end of October, helped market sentiment.

indicated he does not plan to impose vast tariffs on China, alongside ongoing trade negotiations and the expectation of a meeting with the Chinese President at the APEC summit at the end of October, helped market sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ultimately gained just over 0.5% on Friday, while the Russell 2000 fell by 0.6% . Today, index futures are advancing, with the US500 up 0.34% and the US100 rising by 0.5% .

and ultimately gained just over on Friday, while the fell by . Today, index futures are advancing, with the up and the rising by . In Europe , indices rose, buoyed by optimism surrounding the French budget and strong results from defensive companies. French Prime Minister Lecornu survived two confidence votes in the government.

, indices rose, buoyed by optimism surrounding the French budget and strong results from defensive companies. French Prime Minister Lecornu survived two confidence votes in the government. US Treasury yields dropped to 4.0% , near their lowest level since September last year, amidst growing expectations for interest rate cuts and lingering anxiety over US regional banks.

, near their lowest level since September last year, amidst growing expectations for and lingering anxiety over US regional banks. EURUSD is rebounding after a sharp pull-back late Friday, with the pair trading above 1.1670 .

is rebounding after a sharp pull-back late Friday, with the pair trading above . President Donald Trump held a phone call with Vladimir Putin to discuss the terms for ending the war in Ukraine, which triggered a drop in oil prices on expectations of increased supply. Concurrently, a meeting took place between Trump and Zelensky, where Trump reportedly again pressured the Ukrainian president to accept the loss of some territories in exchange for a ceasefire. Trump is still considering the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

to discuss the terms for ending the war in Ukraine, which triggered a drop in oil prices on expectations of increased supply. Concurrently, a meeting took place between Trump and Zelensky, where Trump reportedly again pressured the Ukrainian president to accept the loss of some territories in exchange for a ceasefire. Trump is still considering the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Crude oil has shown little reaction to the breach of a ceasefire in the Middle East, where Israel accused Hamas of attacks, leading to the bombing of the Gaza Strip. However, a renewed ceasefire came into effect this morning.

The Bank of Japan signalled the possibility of further policy tightening should economic forecasts improve. The bank's meeting is scheduled for the end of this month. Simultaneously, coalition agreements are ending in Japan. The yen has stabilised in recent days, with the USDJPY pair currently in the 150-151 range.

signalled the possibility of further policy tightening should economic forecasts improve. The bank's meeting is scheduled for the end of this month. Simultaneously, coalition agreements are ending in Japan. The yen has stabilised in recent days, with the pair currently in the range. Economic data from China proved mixed. Retail sales for September grew by 3.0% year-on-year (y/y), slightly above the 2.9% forecast, but a deceleration from the prior 3.4% y/y pace. Industrial production rebounded more strongly to 6.5% y/y, exceeding the 5.0% forecast and the previous 5.2% y/y level.

proved mixed. Retail sales for September grew by year-on-year (y/y), slightly above the forecast, but a deceleration from the prior y/y pace. Industrial production rebounded more strongly to y/y, exceeding the forecast and the previous y/y level. Investment data was weaker. Fixed-asset investment year-to-date (YTD) fell 0.5% y/y, below the expected 0.2% decline and the prior 0.5% y/y drop. Furthermore, property market investment (YTD) plunged 13.9% y/y, steeper than the anticipated 13.1% fall and the previous -12.9% y/y.

y/y, below the expected decline and the prior y/y drop. Furthermore, property market investment (YTD) plunged y/y, steeper than the anticipated fall and the previous y/y. China's GDP grew 4.8% y/y, meeting expectations but slowing from the previous 5.2% y/y. The quarterly increase was 1.1% quarter-on-quarter (q/q), stronger than the 0.8% forecast and matching the prior pace. The annual growth is the slowest this year, largely due to trade tensions and property market troubles.

y/y, meeting expectations but slowing from the previous y/y. The quarterly increase was quarter-on-quarter (q/q), stronger than the forecast and matching the prior pace. The annual growth is the slowest this year, largely due to trade tensions and property market troubles. China's one-year and five-year lending rates remained unchanged at 3.0% and 3.5% , respectively.

and , respectively. Property prices in China fell 0.41% month-on-month (m/m), the fastest decline in 11 months.

month-on-month (m/m), the fastest decline in 11 months. Goldman Sachs projects that China will maintain a strict policy on rare earth metals until 2028, when some US-based investments are scheduled to begin mining operations.

projects that China will maintain a strict policy on until 2028, when some US-based investments are scheduled to begin mining operations. Inflation in New Zealand rose to 3.0% y/y in the third quarter, in line with expectations and up from 2.7% y/y. This figure is at the upper limit of the inflation target band, which may reduce the outlook for further interest rate cuts.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.