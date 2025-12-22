Morning Wrap (22.12.2025)

- contracts point to a relatively optimistic outlook for today's session on international stock markets. Asian index contracts are gaining, with the JP225 extending the rebound that began last week. The JP225 contract is currently up 0.25%, while the US100 is up 0.4%. The German DE40, on the other hand, is losing nearly 0.1%. - The USD/JPY pair retreated from its morning highs around 157.75 to lows at 157.25. Demand for the JPY was supported by verbal interventions from chief "currency diplomat" Atsushi Mimura, who warned against "unilateral and violent" movements and announced "appropriate measures" against excessive volatility. - Apart from that, we are also seeing a stronger rebound in the AUD and NZD. Weaker sentiment is dominating primarily in the US dollar and the euro. The EURUSD pair retested support levels around 1.1700 today, but demand negated these movements. - China has kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive month despite weak economic data. The one-year and five-year lending rates remained unchanged at 3% and 3.5%, respectively. The annual rate is a benchmark for new loans, while the five-year rate affects mortgage interest rates. This decision was made in the context of unfavorable economic data from China for November. - WTI crude oil prices are up nearly 1.1% today following increased geopolitical tensions, including the US seizure of a Venezuelan tanker over the weekend. Persistent tensions between Israel and Iran have also contributed to the restoration of a small risk premium in oil prices. - SILVER continues its impressive gains in the long-term upward trend, rising by around 3% today alone to reach a new all-time high of over $69 per ounce. Gold also rose, returning above $4,400 per ounce, and in this case we are also seeing a break above record levels. - But that's not all, because we are also seeing significant increases in all other precious metals. Platinum and palladium prices are up 4% and 5%, respectively. These movements are part of the overall dynamic upward trend that has been prevailing in this market for several weeks, or even more than a dozen weeks. - We are also seeing a rebound in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, whose prices are rebounding today by nearly 0.5%, and Ethereum by 1%.

