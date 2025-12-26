Morning wrap (26.12.2025)

Key takeaways Precious Metals Frenzy: Gold has breached the historic $4,500 threshold while silver tests $75 per ounce

Gold and silver maintain their robust year-end momentum. Gold has breached the $4,500 level, marking its strongest annual performance since 1979. Silver is testing all-time highs above $75 per ounce.

Precious metals led gains across most asset classes on the first post-holiday trading session. Silver rose 3.7%, platinum surged 8.5%, and palladium gained 4.8%. Gold posted a more modest advance of 0.7%.

The rally in metals persists despite a moderate strengthening of the US dollar. EURUSD eased on the morning of December 26 to trade at 1.1775, reflecting profit-taking following two days of sharp gains earlier in the week.

USDJPY is also seeing an upward correction after recent declines, returning above the 156 level. The pair has reverted to levels seen approximately a year ago, despite falling below 140 in recent months.

Tokyo CPI inflation cooled to 2.3% year-on-year, a sharper decline than the 2.5% market forecast and down from 2.8% recorded in November.

The Japanese unemployment rate remains steady at 2.6%.

In his latest remarks, Governor Ueda indicated that inflation is on track to stabilise at 2.0%, supported by labour market and broader economic conditions. Such an environment justifies the recent rate hike and signals further tightening ahead.

Japanese industrial production for November fell by 2.6% month-on-month, missing expectations of a 2.0% decline and reversing the previous 1.5% growth.

The JAP225 climbed 0.5%, testing local highs from December 10. Japan’s broad Topix index reached record highs.

Chinese blue-chip futures (CH50cash) rose modestly by 0.23%, while Singapore’s SG20 posted more marginal gains.

In its latest forecasts, Nomura anticipates two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026, alongside potential hikes in Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Following record highs on the US500 reached just before Christmas, a slight correction is underway today. Both US100 and US500 futures eased by approximately 0.05%.

Most equity markets remain closed today. Select Asian exchanges are open and Wall Street returns to trade. Commodity and currency markets are largely operating as normal.

