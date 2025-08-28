Morning wrap (28.08.2025)

Nvidia briefly pressured markets, but the broader rally remains intact. The US100 gained nearly 0.3% today, recovering from early losses. S&P 500 futures also bounced after an initial 0.4% drop; the index closed Wednesday’s session at a record high . Today markets await US PCE, GDP and jobless jobs data at 12:30 PM GMT

Nvidia shares fell almost 3% in after-hours trading following slightly weaker-than-expected data center sales ($41.1B vs $41.29B expected). However, CEO Jensen Huang emphasized strong demand for AI solutions, and the overall report was very solid. The company beat both EPS forecasts ($1.05 vs $1.01) and revenue estimates.

The dollar index declined for a third straight session in early trade but is now flat. Short-dated US Treasuries slipped slightly; the 2-year yield edged up 1 bp to 3.62%.

European index futures rose 0.3%-0.4%, with French and Italian benchmarks outperforming, while the DAX lagged the mean, rising less than 0.3%. Polish and Austrian futures led the way in Europe, gaining about 0.8%.

Oil prices fell as investors shrugged off US pressure on India to curb Russian crude imports, while natural gas saw modest gains.

In Japan, demand was weak at a 2-year government bond auction as investors brace for a possible BoJ rate hike. The Nikkei (JP225) was the region’s top performer, rising nearly 1%.

Chinese tech stocks rebounded, with HK.cash attempting to recover yesterday’s losses. Chipmakers surged; SMIC jumped 12% on reports of increased AI chip output in 2026.

Industrial metals are today broadly higher, with copper rising almost 0.5% and zinc up 0.7%. Gold is traded flat, while silver gains 0.7% rising to almost $39 per ounce

Cryptocurrencies advanced, with Bitcoin breaking above $113,000. Ethereum rose nearly 2% to just under $4,600, while Solana gained more than 3%.

In India, equities fell as much as 0.8% after Donald Trump’s tariffs on exports to the US took effect. Australian capital expedeniture QoQ change came in 0.2% vs 0.8% exp. and -0.1% exp; AUDUSD gains 0.15% today.

The Bank of Korea decided to hold interest rates unchanged at 2.5% in line with markets expectation.

