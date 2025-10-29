Morning wrap (29.10.2025)

Key takeaways US stock futures extend gains ahead of Fed and key Big Tech earnings.

AUD outperforms all G10 currencies amid higher-than-expected CPI reading.

Gold and silver halt recent sell-off.

Futures on Wall Street indexes continue to rise ahead of key Big Tech earnings (Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta) and the Federal Reserve’s decision, which is widely expected to include a 25 bp rate cut in the U.S. The US100 is up for the sixth straight session (+0.35%), while US500 (+0.2%) and US2000 (+0.1%) are also in the green; US30 is slightly below the line, similar to EU50 in Europe (-0.02% to -0.08%).

According to U.S. Treasury Secretary S. Bessent, “leaving room for the Bank of Japan will be key to anchoring inflation expectations [in Japan].” Bessent’s comment referred to Prime Minister Takaichi’s calls for closer cooperation between the BOJ and the government to achieve the new administration’s policy goals.

Sentiment across the Asia-Pacific region remains mixed. AU200.cash is down nearly 1% following higher-than-expected CPI data, while in Japan (JP225: +1.3%) and South Korea (KOSPI: +1.7%), AI-driven optimism in tech stocks prevails, supported by record revenues from Nvidia supplier SK Hynix ($7.9 billion of operating profit), which produces DRAM memory chips.

Consumer inflation in Australia rose above expectations in Q3, reflecting ongoing pressure from monthly readings and reinforcing the RBA’s hawkish stance. CPI increased 1.3% q/q (forecast: 1.1%, previous: 0.7%) and 3.2% y/y (forecast: 3%, previous: 2.1%; the highest since July 2024). The main drivers were housing (+2.5%), recreation and culture (+1.9%), and transport (+1.2%). Electricity prices jumped 9.0% due to annual tariff reviews and delayed rebates.

The Australian dollar is gaining against all G10 currencies on the hawkish CPI surprise (AUDUSD: +0.4%, EURAUD: -0.6%, AUDNZD: +0.2%). The British pound is the weakest currency (GBPUSD: -0.2%, EURGBP: +0.1%), falling for a second session after the British Retail Consortium reported a 0.3% decline in shop prices in September. EURUSD is down 0.2% to 1.163.

Gold halted its four-day decline, rebounding 1.1% to USD 3,980 per ounce; silver gained 2% to USD 47.84, while platinum (+1%) and palladium (+1.6%) futures also rose.

Brent and WTI crude recovered after two days of losses (up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively), as did natural gas, which added 0.6% after three red sessions.

Cryptocurrency sentiment is mixed: Bitcoin trades flat, Ethereum adds 0.7% to USD 4,030, while Solana (+0.2%) and Ripple (+0.7%) are also higher; Chainlink slips 0.1%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.