Economic calendar: US labour market set for a rebound❓🇺🇸 (07.01.2026)

Markets are holding their breath ahead of a series of scheduled macroeconomic releases that will shape expectations for Friday’s US employment report (NFP). In the US, attention focuses on both the ADP private employment change and JOLTS job openings. Investors expect the data to indicate a stabilizing labor market following recent Fed rate cuts, though demand for new hires is likely to remain subdued. The calendar is further packed with ISM data on services activity and new manufacturing orders. In Europe, alongside German retail sales, German employment data, UK construction PMI, and the preliminary Eurozone inflation reading for December will be published. The abundance of reports is expected to stir subdued volatility in FX markets and local indices. Economic calendar for today (all times GMT): 07:00, Germany – Retail Sales for November: German Retail Sales: actual 1.1% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY

German Retail Sales: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM 08:55, Germany – Employment Data for December: German Unemployment Change: forecast 5K; previous 1K

German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%

German Unemployment: previous 2.973M

German Unemployment n.s.a.: previous 2.885M 09:30, UK – PMI Data for December: S&P Global Construction PMI: forecast 42.4; previous 39.4 09:30, UK – Housing Equity Withdrawal: forecast -8.7B QoQ; previous -16.1B QoQ 10:00, Eurozone – Inflation Data for December: CPI: previous -0.3% MoM

CPI: forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY

HICP ex Energy & Food: previous -0.4% MoM

HICP ex Energy & Food: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY

Core CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY

Core CPI: previous -0.5% MoM 10:30, Germany – 10-Year Bund Auction: previous 2.670% 13:15, US – Employment Data for December: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: forecast 49K; previous -32K 15:00, Canada – PMI Data for December: Ivey PMI: forecast 49.5; previous 48.4 15:00, US – ISM Data for December: ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: previous 65.4

ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: forecast 52.2; previous 52.6

ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: previous 52.9

ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: previous 48.9

ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: previous 54.5 15:00, US – Durable Goods for October: Factory Orders ex Transportation: previous 0.2% MoM

Factory Orders: forecast -1.1% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM

Durables Ex Transportation: previous 0.2% MoM

Durables Ex Defense: forecast -1.5% MoM; previous -1.5% MoM 15:00, Canada – Ivey PMI n.s.a.: previous 44.5 15:00, US – JOLTS Job Openings for November: forecast 7.610M; previous 7.670M 15:30, US – EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous 4.977M

EIA Weekly Refinery Utilization Rates: previous 0.1% WoW

Heating Oil Stockpiles: previous 0.134M

Gasoline Production: previous -0.352M

Distillate Fuel Production: previous -0.076M

Crude Oil Imports: previous -0.957M

EIA Refinery Crude Runs: previous 0.071M WoW

Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -1.200M; previous -1.934M

Gasoline Inventories: previous 5.845M

Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: previous 0.543M 21:10, US – FOMC Member Bowman Speaks 00:30 (next day), Australia – Balance of Trade for November: Imports: previous 2.0% MoM

Exports: previous 3.4% MoM

Trade Balance: forecast 5.550B; previous 4.385B

