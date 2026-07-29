Morning Wrap: Asia dips on SK Hynix earnings and Iranian attacks! Dollar stalls before Fed (29.07.2026)

📉 US & European Stocks & Indices Wall Street index futures remain under pressure from Middle East tensions and results from Nvidia's key supplier, SK Hynix, which failed to beat investor expectations.

Nasdaq 100 futures ( US100 ) are losing the most (-0.5%), S&P 500 ( US500 ) and Russell 2000 ( US2000 ) futures are down around 0.15%, while Dow Jones futures ( US30 ) are trading flat, supported by a heavy concentration of traditional "value" stocks.

The European EU50 index is also in the red (-0.3%). 🌏 Asian Session Asian markets suffered a sharp sell-off triggered by Middle East tensions, rising oil prices, fears of a hawkish Fed, and anxiety over AI stock valuations.

At the worst point, South Korea's KOSPI plunged up to 11%, while Taiwan's benchmark index dropped nearly 4%. Nikkei 225 futures ( JP225 ) are down 1.6%. China's HSCEI remains slightly in positive territory ( CHN.cash : +0.8%).

Tech giants led the declines: SK Hynix plummeted over 9% despite record revenues, Samsung shed 5–8%, and TSMC fell over 2%.

SK Hynix: The company's operating profit rose 557% to 60.5 trillion won in the last quarter, but both operating profit and revenue fell short of forecasts. Results from Nvidia's key memory supplier intensified fears that the AI boom and strong semiconductor momentum are slowing, triggering a sharp sell-off in US after-hours trading (-6%). 🏦 Macroeconomics & Geopolitics Middle East Escalation: Iran stated that if no agreement is reached with Oman, it will continue its current stance regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Iran launched ballistic missiles toward a US base in Jordan. Meanwhile, Jordan's state news agency reported that its forces intercepted five incoming missiles from Iran.

Australian CPI Inflation: CPI inflation fell faster than expected, easing from 4.0% in May to 3.8% YoY in June. The quarterly rate for Q2 also declined (from 4.1% to 3.9%, forecast: 4.1%). The trimmed mean metric came in at 3.6% (forecast: 3.7%, prior: 3.5%). Although housing costs continued to rise rapidly (+6.8%), transport inflation slowed sharply. Overall, the data cools expectations for a central bank rate hike at the upcoming August meeting. The Australian dollar (AUD) is retreating against all G10 currencies. 💱 FX, Commodities & Cryptocurrencies Foreign Exchange (FX): The US Dollar Index is stalling ahead of the Fed decision ( USDIDX : -0.1%). The Australian dollar is the weakest G10 currency today following weaker-than-expected CPI inflation ( AUDUSD : -0.25%, AUDNZD : -0.3%). Broad gains are being posted by the New Zealand dollar ( NZDUSD : -0.3%) and the Japanese yen ( USDJPY : -0.2%), both supported by relatively hawkish pressure on their domestic central banks. EURUSD is gaining a modest 0.05% to 1.1399.

Crude Oil & API Report: Brent crude futures are rebounding 3.3% to around $84–85 per barrel. Meanwhile, the weekly API fuel report showed an unexpected, large build in US crude inventories (+3.3M barrels vs an expected draw of -1.35M) and gasoline (+0.92M vs -1.2M), signaling weaker-than-expected demand.

Precious Metals: Gold volatility is slowing alongside the dollar ahead of the FOMC decision (currently trading flat near $4,030/oz), while silver is gaining 1.3% to $57.90/oz.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has similarly flattened out (flat near $64,000), while Ethereum is edging down 0.5% to $1,914.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.