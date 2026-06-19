Morning Wrap: Asia pulls back on peace skepticism. Tokyo flags yen intervention (19.06.2026)

🇺🇸 US Equities & Market Sentiment US stock futures cool down as geopolitical optimism fades: Wall Street futures are retreating, giving back a portion of yesterday’s substantial gains. The market's risk-off mood intensified after Iranian media indicated Tehran demands verified implementation of the newly signed MoU before continuing diplomatic negotiations. This geopolitical standoff was underscored by U.S. Vice President JD Vance abruptly canceling his planned diplomatic trip to Switzerland.

Tech and small-caps lead morning losses: Tech stock futures are taking the heaviest hit, with Nasdaq 100 futures leading the decline (US100: -1.0%). Small-caps are also under pressure, with Russell 2000 futures dropping (US2000: -0.9%), followed by the S&P 500 (US500: -0.7%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30: -0.45%). Meanwhile, European markets remain cautious, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures (EU50) currently trading flat. 🌏 Asian & Pacific Markets Asian equities pull back from record highs as peace talks stumble: Asian benchmarks reversed early intraday gains on Friday as initial euphoria over the U.S.-Iran peace memorandum faded into skepticism. Trading volumes across the region were heavily muted due to market holidays in China and Hong Kong. While indices initially rode a strong overnight Wall Street wave to send South Korean and Japanese benchmarks to fresh intra-day record highs, a sharp pivot into aggressive profit-taking occurred as soon as U.S. stock futures began sliding during Asian hours.

KOSPI reverses record high on tech profit-taking: South Korea’s KOSPI index experienced highly volatile swings, hitting a lifetime high of 9,385.59 points before shifting gears to close down 0.6%. Major semiconductor players bore the brunt of the reversal; Samsung Electronics dropped nearly 2.0%, while SK Hynix retreated significantly from its early record peak to finish up 2.0%. Elsewhere, Hyundai Motor dipped 1.0% following domestic reports that it plans to acquire the remaining 9.65% stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank.

Nikkei cools off as futures slide: The Nikkei 225 sharply trimmed its morning gains, with futures ( JP225 ) currently trading down 1.3% as global sentiment soured.

ASX 200 drops on mining sector headwinds: Australian ASX 200 futures (AU200.cash) are down 0.5%, dragged lower by heavy selling in BHP Group after the mining giant flagged substantial cost overruns at its Jansen potash project in Canada. Across the rest of the region, Singapore’s benchmark (SG20.cash) lost 0.8%, while India’s Nifty 50 index shed 0.8%. 🌍 Economics & Politics Japan's inflation held below target by government subsidies: Japan's headline CPI inflation rose to 1.5% y/y in May (expected 1.4%), while core inflation (excluding fresh food) held steady at 1.4% y/y, remaining below the Bank of Japan's 2.0% target for the fourth consecutive month. The core-core index (excluding fresh food and energy) slid to 1.8% y/y, marking its lowest level since September 2022. This suppression is largely artificial, driven by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's aggressive fuel subsidy programs, which dragged gasoline prices down 7% y/y.

Hawkish underlying pressures preserve rate-hike bets: The Bank of Japan views these soft inflation readings as purely temporary. Underlying hawkish pressures are building rapidly due to a sharp acceleration in producer price inflation (PPI) since March, an impending wave of food price hikes in June, and a historically weak yen driving up import costs. Consequently, money markets continue to price in another BoJ interest rate hike before the end of the year, following the central bank's landmark decision to raise its benchmark rate to 1.00% earlier this week.

Vance delays Swiss trip as Lebanon clashes strain preliminary peace deal: U.S. Vice President JD Vance postponed his high-profile trip to Switzerland for face-to-face technical talks with Iran, citing highly complex logistical challenges. The diplomatic pause comes amid incredibly fragile geopolitical conditions; despite the recent memorandum of understanding, continuing Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least 16 people. This sparked sharp warnings from Tehran that it will not tolerate breaches of the MoU, while the Pentagon has reportedly requested an additional $80 billion to fund conflict-related expenses.

Andy Burnham wins Makerfield by-election to mount Starmer challenge: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham successfully secured his return to Westminster after winning the Makerfield by-election with 24,927 votes, beating Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon by over 9,000 votes. The high-stakes victory clears the parliamentary path for Burnham to launch a formal leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, warning the Labour Party in his victory speech that this represents their "final chance to change." 💱 Foreign Exchange (FX) Dollar muscles up as Swiss franc slumps: The U.S. dollar index ( USDIDX ) extended its rally by another 0.2%, maintaining broad currency market dominance. Swiss franc remains the weakest among majors ( USDCHF : +0.6%, GBPCHF : +0.3%, EURCHF : +0.25%). Sterling strengthened against continental European currencies following the political updates ( EURGBP : -0.05%, GBPSEK : +0.3%), while EURUSD dropped 0.3% to trade at 1.1422.

Yen hits fresh 2-year lows, teetering near a 40-year threshold: The Japanese yen breached the critical 161.00 level against the U.S. dollar, extending its slide to an intraday low of 161.80—its weakest position since July 2024. This continuous slump is pushing the USDJPY pair perilously close to the 161.96 mark, a technical level that if broken, would plunge the yen to its lowest valuation since 1986.

Intervention warnings mount despite BoJ's recent rate hike: Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued a stark warning at the G7 meeting, stating Tokyo is fully prepared to take "decisive action" against speculative currency moves. However, despite the BoJ lifting borrowing costs to a 31-year high of 1.00% and spending over $70 billion in May interventions, the massive yield gap against a hawkish Federal Reserve and the accommodative stance of the Takaichi administration continue to drive the currency 🛢️ Commodities Energy — Calm start ahead of the weekend: Volatility across energy commodities has visibly cooled down in the immediate aftermath of the broader US-Iran peace framework. Brent crude futures ( OIL ) managed a marginal gain of 0.7%, trading up to $79.80 per barrel as immediate geopolitical risk premiums leveled off. Concurrently, natural gas futures ( NATGAS ) stabilized following yesterday's inventory-driven spike, trading quietly at 0.15% in the red.

Precious Metals — Dominant Dollar hammers gold and silver: Precious metals are enduring a severe sell-off, facing intense headwinds from rising real yields and a relentless U.S. dollar. Gold futures (GOLD) slumped for the third consecutive trading session, plunging 1.9% to $4,130/oz. Silver futures (SILVER) fared even worse, plummeting 3.4% to lock in at $63.50/oz.

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