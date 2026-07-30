BREAKING: BoE Keeps Rates Unchanged

The Bank of England, in line with expectations, maintained its main interest rate at 3.75% during today’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Figure 1: Interest Rates and Bond Yields in the UK (1998–2026) Source: XTB Research, 30.07.2026 The distribution of votes is notable in this context. Not only Huw Pill and Megan Greene voted for a hike, but Catherine Mann did as well, making the vote closer than markets had anticipated (6 to 3 in favour of a pause). It is worth noting that Mann was one of only two people who did not vote to cut interest rates in May 2025. According to her, the key factor was Donald Trump breaking the peace memorandum concluded with Iran. Furthermore, as she mentioned, "the costs of counteracting the risk of rising inflation, which ultimately does not materialise, would be lower than the costs of under-counteracting that risk." We are referring primarily to potential second-round effects, to which Megan Greene also drew attention. Figure 2: BoE Vote Distribution (2025–2026) Source: Own compilation based on BoE data, 30.07.2026 In simple terms, second-round effects can occur as a result of increased inflation expectations, i.e., the general perception that inflation will remain elevated for longer, regardless of the academic validity of such feelings. These often lead to increased wage expectations, which, given a tight labour market, such as a low unemployment rate, often results in wage growth. If wages grow faster than inflation (meaning they are positive in real terms) and citizens do not need to rebuild savings, we typically observe an increase in consumption. Although the majority of policymakers did not deem a hike necessary right now, and Governor Bailey noted that "keeping rates unchanged is the right move," especially given that "the domestic situation is generally more favourable in terms of inflation prospects," it seems that such a move remains a matter of time. However, we interpret the communication from the BoE as slightly less hawkish than what the officials provided in June. Swati Dhingra mentioned that it is worth waiting a little longer for the full effects of the current energy shock, and indeed it seems possible that September may ultimately not bring a hike.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.