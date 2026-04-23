Morning Wrap: Ceasefire Fuels Wall Street Gains, but Political Uncertainty Remains

Yesterday’s Wall Street session ended on a strongly positive note, with major US indices posting solid gains. The rally was largely driven by news of a ceasefire announced by President Trump ahead of talks with Iran. The S&P 500 rose about 1%, the Nasdaq gained over 1.6%, and the Dow Jones advanced by 0.8%.

According to reports citing White House sources , US President Donald Trump has not set a specific timeline for extending the ceasefire with Iran. The absence of a deadline suggests an effort to maintain flexibility and give negotiations more room, while also highlighting uncertainty over the durability of the truce.

Trump indicated that talks with Iran could begin as soon as Friday, depending on mediation progress and preconditions being met. Signals point to a possible resumption of dialogue within 36 to 72 hours, but the situation remains uncertain as key disagreements persist.

Iranian officials say the main obstacles to negotiations are alleged violations of commitments, sanctions, and threats. They also stress that a full ceasefire is only meaningful if restrictions are lifted.

Following the recent spike in tensions, Brent crude oil rose and remains around $97 per barrel.

Germany sharply cut its 2026 GDP growth forecast from about 1% to 0.5% , citing the impact of the Iran conflict. Rising geopolitical tensions are pushing energy prices higher, weighing on the economy, while weaker exports and higher inflation further slow the recovery.

Japan’s preliminary manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9 in April , well above expectations and the previous reading, pointing to the strongest expansion in the sector in a long time. Growth was driven by new orders and output, suggesting improving industrial conditions.

Australia’s preliminary PMI also improved , rising to 50.1 from 46.6, signaling a return to slight expansion in the private sector after contraction. The rebound was led mainly by services, while manufacturing also moved back above the 50-point threshold.

On the forex market , the US dollar continues to strengthen against most major peers.

Asian equities remain under pressure due to ongoing US–Iran tensions, which are increasing risk aversion.

Sentiment is also weaker in precious metals, with gold down about 0.7% testing $4,700 per ounce, while silver falls more than 2.5%, dropping below $76 per ounce.

The negative mood extends to cryptocurrencies, where Bitcoin is slightly lower and Ethereum is down over 2%.

Tesla reported stronger-than-expected earnings, particularly in profitability metrics, which was well received by investors . However, the report and company commentary highlight a more challenging development phase ahead, with increasing focus on capital-intensive projects in AI, robotics, and autonomous driving.

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