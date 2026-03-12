Morning Wrap: Conflict Escalation Pushes Oil to $100 (12.03.2025)

Despite rising tensions in the Middle East, the Wall Street session ended on a relatively mixed note. The Dow Jones fell 0.6% , while the S&P 500 recorded only a slight decline. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, rose by around 0.1% yesterday.

In recent statements, President Donald Trump said that U.S. armed forces are well ahead of schedule and that soon there will be no remaining targets for attacks on Iranian territory. Markets interpreted these comments as a potential signal of the conflict winding down in the region.

Nevertheless, tensions remain elevated, even though recent White House rhetoric suggests the operation may be approaching its end. Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, some U.S. and Israeli officials are reportedly preparing for at least another two weeks of strikes .

In the past few hours, reports emerged of a container ship being hit near the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates . The strike caused a small fire on board, which was quickly extinguished, and the crew was unharmed.

Energy infrastructure in Oman also came under pressure. Drone attacks triggered large fires at the Mina oil facility near the port of Salalah. As a precaution, authorities evacuated vessels from the nearby Mina Al Fahal oil export terminal .

In southern Iraq, near the port of Umm Qasr, at least one Iranian oil tanker caught fire , and some reports indicate that multiple oil-carrying vessels were affected.

Recent events and escalating tensions in the Middle East are pushing oil prices back toward 100 USD per barrel .

The FBI warns that Iran may consider drone attacks on the U.S. West Coast in retaliation for U.S. military actions, though no specific targets or timing have been disclosed.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a record release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves , with the United States contributing 172 million barrels over the next three months .

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda warns that a weak yen could amplify inflation as oil prices rise.

Asian stock indices fell during today’s session as oil prices approached 100 USD per barrel again due to rising Middle East tensions and supply disruptions. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 0.63% , Kospi in South Korea fell 0.75% , and Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.58% .

Australia has temporarily allowed imports of higher-sulfur fuel to increase supply amid global supply chain instability and avoid shortages, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to global fuel market disruptions.

On the precious metals market, gold rose over 0.5% to around 5,150 USD per ounce , while silver gained about 1.7%, surpassing 86 USD per ounce .

In the cryptocurrency market, negative sentiment prevails today. Bitcoin lost around 1.3% , dropping again below 70,000 USD, while Ethereum fell more than 1.5% to around 2,020 USD .

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