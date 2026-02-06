Morning wrap: Tech sector sell-off (06.02.2026)

In the US, indices extended yesterday's declines. The sell-off spread across the entire US stock market, ending the day with solid losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, as did the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq retreated nearly 1.6%.

The sell-off was the result of a combination of unfavorable data related to the US labor market and, above all, the results of technology companies.

Amazon showed very strong revenues and further growth in the AWS segment in yesterday's results , but its share price fell by as much as about 10% in after-hours trading. Investors were concerned by announcements of huge investments in artificial intelligence, which could reach around $200 billion in 2026 and weigh on cash flows .

Asian stock markets came under pressure from deteriorating global sentiment related to the sell-off of technology companies, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.13% and Australia's ASX 200 losing 2.26% in response to hawkish signals from the RBA, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.29% ahead of Sunday's elections and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.11%.

Polls point to a possible clear victory for Prime Minister Takaichi's camp, increasing the likelihood of fiscal expansion and tax cuts.

Japan : BoJ board member Masu adopted a cautiously hawkish tone, keeping further policy tightening on the table and warning of inflation fueled by a weak yen.

In December, Japanese household spending fell 2.6% year-on-year, well below forecasts of 0.1% and significantly worse than in November, when it rose 2.9%, reflecting inflationary pressure on consumers.

Australia: RBA Governor Bullock emphasized that the rate hike was necessary due to capacity constraints, a strong labor market, and persistent inflation.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set today's USD/CNY reference rate at 6.99590, while forecasts assumed a value of 6.9517.

The Reserve Bank of India kept rates at 5.25%, in line with widespread expectations.

After signing a trade agreement with the US, India is considering purchasing Boeings worth up to $80 billion, according to CNBC.

CME raised margin requirements for gold and silver contracts after extreme volatility.

The precious metals market is seeing a partial calming of the situation and a rebound after earlier declines: gold is gaining about 1.5%, testing the $4,850 per ounce level, while silver is up about 3.5% and hovering around $73 per ounce.

A partial rebound is also visible in the cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin is gaining over 2%, reaching $65,100, and Ethereum is up over 3%, reaching $1,920. Source: xStation5

