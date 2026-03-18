FOMC conference - Less members want cuts. EURUSD below 1.15

Current monetary policy stance remains appropriate.

Implications of the Middle East situation are uncertain.

Inflation expectations have risen sharply, mainly due to rising oil prices.

Inflation projections revised upward for the current year.

Long-term inflation expectations remain consistent with reaching the 2% target within the forecast horizon.

The Fed continues to remain in a mode of responding to inflation and labor market conditions.

Previous rate cut decisions should support the labor market.

Inflation likely to rise in the short term, but hard to predict in the long term.

The Fed will decide meeting by meeting.

Balanced statements from Powell. The Fed seems to remain in wait-and-see mode, at least until the end of Powell's current term.

Inflation remains on a downward path, even despite the recent oil crisis (duration unknown).

Previously, there were many signs in inflation that it was starting to fall (progress in limiting tariff impacts on product prices).

If no progress in inflation decline is seen by mid-year, rate cuts will be hard to expect.

Slightly fewer FOMC members now support a cut, but consensus still points to it. Dollar strengthening.

Note that while consensus for a 2026 cut remains unchanged, fewer FOMC members now indicate it. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

Oil shock may show in core inflation. If no inflation progress, no cuts.

Slower tariff progress led to higher inflation forecasts.

Partially higher forecasts due to elevated oil prices.

Fed cannot fully assess how the oil shock will impact the economy.

Oil shock could be partially or fully offset by increased domestic energy production (higher oil, gas extraction, etc.).

Interest rates balance on the neutral-restrictive boundary.

Key now to keep rates slightly restrictive but not overly so.

Fed in a tough spot, balancing various risk factors. Several somewhat hawkish comments led to sharper EURUSD drop below 1.150. Powell does not intend to leave his position while the DOJ investigation into irregularities continues.

Powell has not yet decided whether to remain as a Fed governor after his term as chair ends. He will decide based on serving the American people and economy best.

The labor market shows some signs of weakness, primarily in job creation. The balance of risks is negative.

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