Netflix sinks 9% after Q1 earnings report📉

Netflix shares plunged more than 9% after the market close, despite the company reporting solid results for the first quarter of 2026. The negative market reaction was mainly driven by more cautious forward guidance, which came in below expectations in several key areas. The most important Q1 figures were earnings per share and revenue - both beat market expectations, but this was not what investors focused on, as future outlook proved more critical. The streaming pioneer also announced that chairman and co-founder, Reed Hastings is stepping down from the board after 29 years.

EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.66 y/y

$1.23 vs. $0.66 y/y Revenue: $12.25B vs. $12.17B expected

Other elements of the report present a more nuanced picture. Free cash flow reached $5.09B compared to expectations of $2.67B, representing a clear positive surprise. At the same time, guidance for the second quarter came in below consensus: the company expects EPS of $0.78 (vs. $0.84), revenue of $12.57B (vs. $12.64B), and operating income of $4.11B (vs. $4.34B). Operating margin is projected at 32.6%, compared to expectations of 34.4%.

For the full year, Netflix still anticipates relatively stable growth, although some metrics differ from market expectations. The company sees free cash flow at around $12.5B (previously about $11B; vs. $12.05B expected). Annual revenue is projected in the range of $50.7B to $51.7B (vs. $51.37B), implying growth of 12% to 14%. Full-year operating margin is expected at 31.5% (vs. 32%), while 2026 advertising revenue remains on track to reach around $3B. The market may have quietly hoped for an upward revision of this figure.

Netflix shares (D1 timeframe)

The after-hours reaction suggests that the price may retest the key support level tomorrow, defined by the 200-day EMA (red line) around $97 per share. Holding this level could indicate a return to upward momentum, while a break below it may be interpreted as confirmation of a prevailing downtrend - following nearly a 40% rebound from the January lows.

Source: xStation5