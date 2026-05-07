NOK surges following Norges Bank's rate hike

Key takeaways Norges Bank raises interest rates by 25 bp.

The key interest rate is up to 4.25%.

The move represents the first hike from a major European central bank.

EUR/NOK is down by approx. 0.5%

Contrary to most economists' expectations, Norges Bank decided to raise interest rates by 25 bp, bringing the benchmark rate up to 4.25%. Norges Bank is thus the first major European central bank to decide on such move. Earlier, the ECB, BoE, and Riksbank had opted to hold rates steady. In response to the move, the Norwegian krone strengthened by approx. 0.5% against the benchmark euro, recouping a significant share of yesterday’s losses, which were largely the result of declining energy commodity prices. Figure: EUR/NOK (2025-2026)

Source: xStation, 07/05/2026 The hike is primarily intended to anchor inflation expectations, especially in light of fairly persistent core inflation, which remained at 3% in March, and still elevated wage growth, which exceeds 4% YoY in many sectors. Officials’ statements lacked clear indications regarding future moves. The meeting was not accompanied by a new interest rate projection. The March one suggested a single rate hike before the end of the year—under current conditions, however, it seems likely that the bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy in the coming months. A rate hike at the June (18/06) meeting is almost fully priced in by the markets. Yet another hike in September is considered a base case scenario.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.