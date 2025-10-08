Palladium gains over 6%!📈🚨

Key takeaways Global monetary easing and record levels of debt are driving growth in the precious metals market, which is experiencing dynamics unseen for decades.

The increasing demand for palladium and platinum mainly comes from the Indian and Chinese markets, where investors and jewelry consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional assets.

The sentiment encompasses the entire segment of precious metals, and current movements are an attempt to balance the historically wide spread between gold and other metals, with the relatively shallow palladium market exacerbating price fluctuations.

The precious metals market is currently experiencing dynamic growth, the scale of which has not been seen for decades. The source of this movement is the increasingly widespread monetary easing in the global economy, while maintaining record-high levels of public and private debt.

As a result, investors, concerned about the long-term value of fiat currencies, are once again turning their attention to tangible assets, with precious metals becoming the natural beneficiaries of this trend.

For palladium and platinum, an additional factor supporting growth is the increasing demand from the jewelry sector and retail investors, particularly in Asian markets. In India and China, where interest in investment metals has strong cultural and economic justification, we are observing a clear revival in purchasing. Local investors, with limited access to alternative forms of capital protection, are increasingly turning to metals that have previously remained in the shadow of gold.

It is worth noting that the observed growth is not solely a phenomenon specific to one metal. The sentiment encompasses the entire precious metals market, and current movements can be interpreted as an attempt to balance the historically wide spread between gold and the rest of the lineup, including silver, platinum, and palladium.

Additionally, the palladium market is characterized by relatively low liquidity compared to other metals, which increases its susceptibility to short-term fluctuations and amplifies the price response to demand growth—both fundamental and speculative.

As a result, even moderate capital flows can lead to significant price movements, which we are currently observing in the market.

PALLADIUM (D1) Source: Xstation5 The palladium chart in recent months shows a clear confirmation of the upward trend. The price has broken through key EMA averages from below three times: first EMA200, then EMA100, and finally EMA50, each time resulting in an acceleration of growth dynamics and strengthening of demand sentiment. The ultimate confirmation of market strength was the breakout above the resistance zone ending at the level of the last peak, 1326 USD per ounce. This opened the way for further appreciation. Currently, maintaining quotations above 1326 USD will be crucial for sustaining the trend and confirming the dominance of the buying side.

