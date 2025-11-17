Quantum Computing after Earnings: Quantum Breakthough?

Quantum Computing, as one might easily guess, is one of the companies involved in quantum technology, particularly quantum computers. In recent weeks, quantum companies, after a long and impressive growth on unstable foundations, have been victims of significant price declines. The adjustment of investor expectations and pressure from companies like Google have devalued the industry by over 50%. Many investors have completely written off this market sector, but the recent results from Quantum Computing may suggest that they were mistaken. The company published its results for Q3 FY2025: Revenues increased to $384,000. This is more than a threefold increase year-over-year, far exceeding market expectations of $125,000.

The company also reported a positive EPS of $0.01, compared to the expected loss of $0.06.

There was also a significant increase in gross margin, which rose to 33% from 9% a year ago. The company's situation is beginning to resemble the target business model it has been striving for. A breakthrough announcement is that, as the company declares, they received contact from "one of the 5 largest American banks" for the sale of quantum cybersecurity solutions. This proves that significant market players see real benefits in implementing quantum solutions in their operations.

At the end of Friday's session, the company fell by over 4%, which can be interpreted as a result of negative risk sentiment in the past week and profit-taking. Some investors may also be concerned about costs, which have doubled. According to the company, this is related to research and expansion, which are expected to drive the company's valuation in the coming quarters.

However, at the beginning of the week, the company is recovering losses with a vengeance, rising by over 10% in Monday's session. QUBT.US (D1) Źródło: xStation5

