Samsung shares are rising on news of a partnership with Nvidia.

Shares of Samsung Electronics on the London market have risen by nearly 5%, reaching levels not seen for a long time. The surge was primarily driven by reports that the company received approval from Nvidia to use its advanced HBM3E memory chips in artificial intelligence accelerators. This is a key moment for the Korean technology leader, which has long been striving to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing high-performance memory market. Local media report that Samsung’s HBM3E memory version successfully passed the rigorous quality tests required by Nvidia. This breakthrough opens the door for the company to collaborate with one of the largest players in the AI chip industry, giving it a chance to compete with rivals such as SK Hynix and American Micron. Samsung plans to begin deliveries of these advanced chips to Nvidia as early as the fourth quarter of 2025, which is especially significant given the increasing demand for AI-dedicated memory. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app With this certification, Samsung becomes the third official supplier of HBM3E memory for Nvidia, which could significantly strengthen its position in the global AI memory chip market. After years of delays and several unsuccessful certification attempts, this is a clear signal that the company’s latest technologies meet the highest industry standards. Investors welcomed this news enthusiastically, resulting in a dynamic rise in the company’s stock price on the exchange. Moreover, Samsung has also made progress in other key areas, such as producing chips for Tesla, further strengthening its position as a major player in the semiconductor market. Although Nvidia’s initial orders for HBM3E memory may be moderate, the approval of this product is an important step that could open the door to additional, larger contracts and expanded cooperation. Analysts emphasize that Samsung’s success in obtaining Nvidia’s certification is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic one. It demonstrates the company’s ability to meet the highest industry requirements and increases its chances of participating in future projects, such as HBM4. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.