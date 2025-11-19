Strategic AI Offensive: Microsoft, Nvidia, and Anthropic Join Forces!

Microsoft, Nvidia, and Anthropic have entered a strategic agreement that could significantly impact the artificial intelligence and cloud services market. Anthropic has committed to purchasing $30 billion worth of computing power from Microsoft Azure to develop its Claude models. Initially, the company will utilize up to one gigawatt of computing power based on Nvidia’s latest Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems. Despite this substantial engagement with Azure, Anthropic remains an Amazon Web Services customer, providing greater flexibility and reducing operational risk. Previously, Amazon had invested around $8 billion in Anthropic. Under the agreement, Nvidia will invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic, while Microsoft will contribute up to $5 billion. The partnership also includes technological collaboration aimed at jointly designing and optimizing AI architecture. This ensures that Claude’s development is supported both financially and technologically, while simultaneously strengthening Nvidia’s and Microsoft’s positions in the rapidly growing generative AI sector. The scale of the initiative is enormous. AI infrastructure spending is expected to exceed $400 billion in 2025, with forecasts suggesting global expenditures could reach $3–4 trillion by 2030. Microsoft Azure is currently growing at a year-over-year rate of 39 percent, outpacing AWS’s growth of 17.5 percent. This underscores Microsoft’s increasing role as a key player in cloud computing and AI infrastructure. For Microsoft and Nvidia, the deal secures access to cutting-edge technologies and a stable demand for their services and hardware. For Anthropic, it guarantees access to critical infrastructure and financing, enabling intensive development of Claude while maintaining its partnership with AWS, which enhances operational security. However, the company does not expect to achieve profitability before 2028, representing a significant financial risk. Markets are also watching the move for signs of potential overexpansion in the AI sector. Experts point out that rising infrastructure investments could pressure financial performance if AI revenue growth does not keep pace with spending. The trend of mutual investments among companies may support short-term development but raises questions about the stability of the sector’s financial foundations. In summary, the partnership between Microsoft, Nvidia, and Anthropic is reshaping the generative AI landscape. Markets may interpret it as a strengthening of Microsoft’s and Nvidia’s positions in cloud and infrastructure, while offering Anthropic an opportunity for faster technological advancement, albeit with ongoing financial and operational challenges.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.