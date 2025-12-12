Technology companies declines 📉🖥️

Market sentiment has significantly worsened at the end of the week. During Friday's session, American indices are noticeably losing ground. The leader of the declines is US100, which is down by almost 2%. US500 and US2000 are also falling, but their declines are limited to 1%. Microsoft loses 1%

Google down by over 1%

Meta also depreciates by about 1%

Amazon loses over 1%

Oracle slides another 4%

Logitech shares down by about 5%

Dell also loses 2% At the beginning of the week, Oracle published its results, which greatly disappointed investors. The company's declines amounted to 15%, a consequence of disappointing revenues and forecasts, as well as growth in sales in key sectors observed by the market. This was the first publication of results indicating that the AI revolution is losing momentum. Yesterday, Broadcom joined the ranks of disappointing companies. Despite the company beating expectations for both revenues and profits, it has already lost 10% of its valuation since the results. This is the result of clear communication from the management that the growth in sales related to AI and data centers will not be as large as the market expects.

Adding fuel to the fire are macroeconomic readings, especially from the USA. Rising unemployment, falling orders, and sales. All this is in the background of raised concerns about whether the liquidity of banks and the private credit market is sufficient at this level of interest rates. Donald Trump also signed an act today prohibiting state regulations on AI, so they do not slow down the expansion of technology companies. The question arises whether this is "just" poorly thought-out deregulation of a nascent industry and a violation of local autonomy—or perhaps the market sees it as an act of desperation to support the valuations of technology companies, which are finding it increasingly difficult to justify record investments? US100 (D1) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.