Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief among them will be U.S. CPI inflation. We will also get the European Central Bank’s decision, while in France a vote of confidence in the government will take place. Apple is also set to unveil a new iPhone model, which will draw investor attention to this major tech company. This week, three markets in particular are worth watching: EURUSD, FRA40, and US100. EURUSD This week will be critical for the EUR/USD currency pair due to two events. The first is Thursday’s U.S. CPI inflation reading for August. Analysts expect higher figures, linked to tariffs that came into effect last month. The question is whether this will be only a minimal increase or significant enough to reignite debate on the longer-term impact of tariffs on inflation. On Thursday we will also get the European Central Bank’s decision. In this case, markets do not expect any change in interest rates. We should also not forget the impact of Monday’s confidence vote in France, which may also influence the European currency. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app FRA40 On Monday, September 8, a vote of confidence will be held for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s government. The vote is effectively a plebiscite on next year’s budget, which includes substantial spending cuts. The ruling coalition lacks a parliamentary majority, while both far-right and far-left groups have already declared they will vote against. Analysts expect the government to fall, which could have serious consequences, including a possible downgrade of France’s credit rating if the country fails to reduce its extremely high deficit. On the other hand, Prime Minister Bayrou is open to negotiations with the opposition to gain support, though deficit reduction remains a necessary condition. The CAC 40 has been one of the weaker major European indices this year. US100 A U.S. rate cut is drawing closer, boosting sentiment on Wall Street. Strong corporate earnings are fueling the rally. The S&P 500 (US500) has already hit record highs, while the Nasdaq 100 (US100) is very close to breaking its own record. The upcoming launch of the new iPhone may provide the catalyst for gains that push the tech index to new highs. In addition, late last week markets reacted positively to strong results from Broadcom, which also announced a partnership with OpenAI to develop new chips intended to rival Nvidia.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.