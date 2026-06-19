US Closed: Postponed negotiations weigh on futures

As a reminder, there will be no trading session on Wall Street today. Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States. Under these conditions, a drop in liquidity is visible in the global market, and investor activity is limited. The lack of trading on the cash market (the segment where buy and sell transactions are settled immediately) does not, however, mean that operations on the futures market have stopped. Indices This gives us an insight into the sentiment prevailing in the US market today (although it should be noted that due to the US market closure, movements in futures contracts may be more volatile and less representative of the full market picture). Declines prevail – futures contracts on the S&P 500 are down by 0.2%, with the Nasdaq 100 declining by 0.3%. The postponement of the next round of peace talks, which were to take place today in Burgenstock, Switzerland, is not helping. Geopolitics The reason for the cancellation of the talks is not clear. The American side speaks of unresolved logistical problems, while the Iranian side speaks of another wave of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which violate the terms of the memorandum signed on Wednesday. What is certain, however, is that this is not the end of the uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. Energy commodities In the face of these events, we observed modest increases in energy commodity prices in the early hours of trading. However, a subsequent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah led to renewed declines. For Brent crude oil we must pay about $79, while WTI oscillates around $76. On the other hand, the price of gas on the Dutch TTF exchange is heading upwards (currently $41.8 per MWh). Figure 1: OIL [D1] (23.10.2024 - 19.06.2026) Source: xStation, 19.06.2026 Technical Analysis Figure 2: US100 [D1] (15.10.2025 - 19.06.2026) Source: xStation, 19.06.2026 After a deeper pullback to the vicinity of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, the index returned to the medium-term uptrend, breaking through the 30k barrier. Moving averages are set up ideally for an uptrend; the EMA 50, running around 28.8k, acts as key support – as long as quotes remain above the area outlined by it, potential declines can be treated rather as a correction in the dominant uptrend. The RSI indicator is around 60, which does not mean the market overheating yet. After the period of decline in the MACD histogram bars (which reflected the May correction), the downward momentum has clearly faded. --- Michał Jóźwiak, Financial Markets Analyst XTB

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.